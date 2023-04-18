33 Products Under $20 That Truly Make A Difference

Popular tems from this list:
A handy grooming glove over 17,000 pet owners swear by
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan
swears by this thing. She says, "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof:
Just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works), but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5, and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back.
Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: This is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand.
"Promising review:
"The cats are in heaven!!! We have four cats and bought this to try to cut down on shedding and hairballs. After having it for just a week, we never want to be without it. Even our antisocial cat comes up and begs for a pet when the glove comes out.
The only thing that is not perfect on this glove is that I have smaller hands, and the glove is a little big, so my pinky doesn't stay where it should. But hey, if that's the only downside, we aren't going to complain. Long story short, if you love your pets, you will buy this glove as soon as possible." —Amazon customer
Helpful faucet extenders to make getting your kiddo's hands clean less of a hassle
Promising review:
"Before I knew a thing like this existed, I spent the time it took to wash my squirming kiddo's hands one at a time wondering how long it was going to take for his arms to grow enough to reach the faucet. I'm so glad I have this thing now! The setup is just taking it out of the box and stretching the rubber part around the faucet; took two seconds plus some time to adjust to the best angle. Now I can wash my 15-month-old's hands at the same time, and the whole process is much faster and easier. He liked it right away too!
A bit too much honestly. The worst part about this product is my toddler grabbing it and trying to use it as a water launcher, but that has been easy enough to avoid. The little rubber part pivots a bit so there is flexibility in how you wrap it around your faucet and what angle the water comes out of the chute
, but it doesn't pivot THAT much, so as other reviews have mentioned, it won't work with upward-angled faucets." —Michelle G.
A tub of The Pink Stuff, aka an all-purpose paste
Promising review:
"Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door.
We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
A Flip It! bottle emptying kit
It comes with two stands/caps and six adapters to fit any size bottle. Just make sure it's a bottle that can actually be squeezed, since it won't work with totally solid bottles.Promising review:
"Life-altering. I will never fight with a pump bottle again. As soon as it gets difficult to pump anything out of any bottle, I will waste no time in 'flipping it.' I'm so glad someone created this. Upside-down bottles are such a small annoyance in life, but this simple solution really means a lot. 100% worth the price." —Amazon customer
A spa-worthy exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath soak
Take it from the user below, who left one of the best and funniest reviews I've read in a while 😂.Promising review:
"Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been!
I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy, zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove; join the living — thank me later." —Shannon Graham
Orly's Bonder base coat, which will change your nail game for good
The reviewer
with the gorg mani above said their nails stayed perfect after a long day of gardening and housework! I personally am an Orly devotee as well — I love pretty much all their products that I've tried, and their polish bottles have an excellent grippy handle. After seeing the amazing reviews for the base coat, I tried it too, and I'm blown away. The product calls itself "rubberized," which is a great way to describe the not unpleasantly sticky way it leaves your nails ready to better stick to polish. The major bonus is that with this, my clumsy self is able to do a better job of painting my nails to begin with. Because of said rubbery stickiness, my polish brush doesn't slip all over the place or over the edges of my super-short nails. I'm able to do a way cleaner, more precise job, which then lasts longer too. With this and the brand's top coat, I'm now able to take it for granted that my nails will stay looking pretty good for close to a week.
That's way longer than usual for me, so TL;DR, this is an all-around win-win and a *must* buy.Promising review:
"JUST BUY IT. This stuff is amazing. Prior to using this, my nails would last two, AT MOST three days without chipping. Now that I use this as a base coat, my manicures last at least a week with no major chipping. The very edge or tip might become worn down a little, but it's definitely not noticeable.
I could probably keep them looking decent for two weeks if I added another coat of topcoat and was a little more careful with them. I was skeptical about buying this at first because I wasn't sure that a base coat would make much of a difference in the longevity of my manicure. I thought the secret to lasting nails mostly depended on the topcoat used, but I was wrong. Doing my nails is a lot more fun now that I don't have to worry about chipping after two days!
" —Elizabeth
A genius device that sticks right on your (or your kid's or pet's) pill bottle
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki
A draft stopper you'll be so grateful to have closing up the space under your door
Promising review:
"Why did I wait so long? I've been struggling with door stoppers and/or rolled-up rugs to keep the cold air out. Finally got tired of how unattractive it was to have a rolled blanket in front of the door, but none of the regular door stoppers worked very well and got all bunched up. After researching ways to keep the cold air from coming in under the door, I came upon this under-door seal. Decided to try it, and so happy. It was so easy, and it looks so nice. You can't really tell it's there, and so far it's stopped cold air. Just got it today, but from what I can tell it looks like it will stay put for a while, and if not they included some extra tacks that could be used, but the glued strip seems pretty strong.
I highly recommend it, and the price is so reasonable." —Nancy H.
An impressive peanut butter knife specially designed to get EVERY LAST DROP of goodness
Promising review:
"It will save your life! Give you wings! Make you taller! More handsome! It will reverse male-pattern baldness!! It will teach your dog to behave! Has been known to bring feuding families back to an amicable place of respect and love! Your glass will always be half full! You will suddenly find yourself only grabbing on-sale items when grocery shopping (by accident even!). Just having one PB-Jife in the household has been noted as a confirmed good luck charm and beacon for positivity and fortune to befall you!* Two days on Amazon Prime later, and here I am full of life, typing this with my CLEAN HANDS AND KNUCKLES! After just scraping the bottom of a big ol' peanut butter jar out in two seconds effortlessly.
It might look big and awkward (it's a monster of a one-use tool), but seriously, if you have an intense dislike for getting PB on your fingertips dealing with jars — this is the solution you've been looking for. Long live PB-Jife.
*Will not do anything in that first paragraph. I'm sorry." —CW
An incredibly helpful blind spot mirror
It comes with an optional adjustable swivel base!Promising review:
"I got this on a whim that it would improve my driving experience, and it has significantly. I did not attach the swivel base as others had mentioned in these reviews, and my experience has been great. Lets you see your blind spot pretty well. Where it really shines is parking and backing up; it gives a ton more visibility." —Stork
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
It's also fragrance-, paraben-, and aluminum free! This Black-woman-founded brand
is all about creating great sunscreen for people of color and educating everyone about sun safety.Promising review:
"I love this sunscreen! It was recommended by several people on a skincare fanatics group. It blends right in and leaves no white cast. It leaves my skin with a dewy look, but not greasy. I’ve used it on my face and body. I’ll be purchasing this again — great value!" —Trin
Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes, which are pretty miraculous
Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season.Promising review:
"I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days.
I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." —victoria
And a helpful as heck moisture meter
Promising review:
"Who knew that one needs an accurate way to measure soil moisture levels? I saw a gardening expert using one of these, and it clicked. Earlier this summer I asked a friend why so many plants die so easily, and she said the number one problem is over-watering. Well, no more. I've only had this for a month, but my plants are looking perky and happy. So far this appears to be accurate, and I now feel more confident investing in more houseplants. Very easy to use, and no special care required." —empower7
A small-but-mighty pet hair scraper
Promising review:
"My family drove from Wisconsin to Washington with our yellow Lab. I didn't think my van would ever be the same again. I bought this tool and was super skeptical, but I was desperate. THIS TOOL LEFT ME SPEECHLESS!!!! After finishing (it did take a bit of time; the tool is small), my floors and seats of my van look BRAND-NEW!!! I would pay triple the amount I paid for this tool. I've never seen anything like it! We own a pretty heavy duty shop vacuum, and it didn't even scratch the surface. We also tried every type of pet/lint roller we could find, and nothing came close.This tool will blow your mind!
After cleaning out our van, I immediately messaged all friends and family with pets (yes, it really is that good!). Don't waste any more time or money on other products. This simple tool will do a better job than you could ever imagine! A MUST-own for any pet owner!" —Amazon customer
A beyond satisfying three-step cradle cap kit
Check out must-have baby products
.Promising review:
"Take my money. This works. It just does. It will work for you — there’s no way your baby’s cradle cap will win this war. Granted my 3-month-old didn’t have the worst case of it, but I used this system once. One time. All of the crusty gunk removed by the comb of wonders. Had to clean it off three times during the bath. Which was very gratifying. It’s like popping a zit. I only got to experience the joy once, because that was all it took. Cradle cap gone." —Michelle
An amazing automatic spinning makeup brush cleaner and dryer
Get the required AAA batteries here
.Promising review:
"I usually don’t write reviews, but this is a game changer! I bought this with very low expectations. I didn’t think it would clean the brushes, but I heard these devices are great for drying brushes. This cleaned my brushes and dries them in no time. This is probably my greatest Amazon purchase to date." —Dianna K.
AirPods-compatible hooks
Promising review:
"The hooks are comfortable and solve the problem of the earbuds falling out over and over again. An unexpected benefit is that the Pods can sit gently on the ear; no need to shove them inside to secure them. I can barely feel the Pods or the hooks. Glad I found these… They solve all problems. And I can wear my glasses while wearing them. Great price too." —TutorMaven
A multi-surface pet stain and odor eliminator
This stuff is from a small, family-run business, and you can use it on floors, clothes, carpets, furniture, and pretty much anything else. Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on Rocco & Roxie stain remover
.Promising review:
"This is magic! These pics were taken over the course of about 35 minutes. These are year-old stains! I’m sold." —Joshua Hurston Hall
A shirt-folding board
Promising review:
"My first reaction? 'Why did I buy this?' Then I opened the box and wasn't too convinced about the way it looked, as some edges look like they would quickly snap with use. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neat, and easy. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is.
Must try! Am in love with how beautiful it left my clothes." —Jesus Antonio Vedia
A beyond convenient document clip that attaches to your monitor
Promising review:
"This simple item has made my life easier. It is extremely easy to install and to use. It has increased my productivity in the office when needing to refer to a hard document. When not in use, you can easily hide it behind your screen. It has two options to hold paper: one that you can just stick in and the other to clip on multiple documents." —Elee the Lawyer
A special jewelry clasp
The two sides of the clasp come apart and fasten together (but not by a lobster clasp, because who has time for that?!?), and each side hooks to one end of the necklaces. If there's a set of necklaces you always like to rock together, this is especially great because you can keep them all together and put them all on at once! This genius creation is from a small, San Diego-based jewelry business.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Suazo
writes, "I recently bought a couple of these and had one of those very real WHY DIDN'T I BUY ONE OF THESE SOONER moments. They do an amazing job at keeping your necklaces from tangling as you wear them, and I love that I can layer several of my favorites at once. I am forever sold on these."
Wad-Free, an ingenious device to solve all your sheet-washing woes
They're reusable, BPA free, and from a small business that launched during the pandemic.Promising review:
"This product has changed my world! Washing and drying my sheets is a breeze! The sheets are not bundled up in the washer, and they also dry quickly with no wrinkles! Do yourself a huge favor and try Wad-Free! You will not regret it! Thank you, Wad-Free, for making this chore simple and making washing my sheets a fun, easy breezy experience! I love them!!!
I purchased a backup pair too. Blessings!" —just cruisin'!
A portable, digital luggage scale
Promising review:
"Works as described! It was practically right on, and I will not travel without it when I have the possibility of checking a bag in. I just slip this into my carry-on or tote. No more wondering and guessing how much my bag weighs!
It’s small and feels pretty sturdy. I like how it’s a strap with a hook versus the others that just have a hook. I also like that you can change the unit measurement no matter where you’re traveling to.
Bonus: It even tells you the temperature." —CarinnMay
Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner
Promising review:
"Wow, wow, wow! I love everything about using this product, but holy moly, the result is awesomely breathtaking.There's no explaining how the polish wakes up the wood grain to a natural shine. It's worth every cent.
I even ordered a bottle for my cousin. I know. Weird gift, huh? Well, his hobby is repairing and reigniting old, throwaway wood clocks. I can never figure out what to give him. Today, I was polishing my grandfather's clock with this product and ogling over it when it hit me. There's hardly any elbow grease involved; just follow the directions and presto! m.a.g.i.c. ;)" —Beje
A cute duck spout cover that doesn't duck around when it comes to safety
Promising review:
"Best $9 ever spent for safety. Absolutely perfect. I have the Munchkin ducky bath mat
for my daughter, and now that she's 2 she flops around in the tub like a fish! I'm literally just waiting every time I bathe her for her to smash her head on the faucet. This thing fit absolutely perfect. I'm not really sure why people said it is easy to take off — I can barely get it off or put it on for that matter. Had to push and slide with all my might to get it fully onto the faucet, which is a good thing because now I know she can't just rip it off!! The water runs normal; it doesn't spray everywhere.
I was worried about it blocking the opening, and it's absolutely perfect to lift up the shower thing. I think this is definitely worth it; it's one of the cheapest on the market. I have normal faucet that comes in like 90% of tubs, LOL...so if you have a fancy one that might be wide, this doesn't work." —Kayla Boscia
A must-have, keychain-friendly car escape tool
Check out this review
from an actual firefighter with tips on how to use this tool!Promising review:
"Just had to use one of these that I keep on my keychain. I was first on the scene of a nasty wrong-way crash. The driver and a passenger were stuck inside the vehicle. The doors could not be easily opened (on the driver side) so I pulled out my keys and used this tool to pop out the window.
It instantly caused the tempered glass to shatter, and I knocked the excess away with my flashlight before using a knife to cut away at the airbags. The woman survived, and it was incredibly comforting for her to see me face to face and know that she had a way out and that she wasn't stuck. We waited for a little, and paramedics arrived and were able to give everyone the care they needed. This was a real-life scenario, and this product worked. Would absolutely recommend." —Madison
A simple-yet-brilliant lid organizer with adjustable dividers
Promising review:
"This product does exactly what it's supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
Foot Glide, for anyone who'd like their life to be free of blisters from now on
Promising review:
"All, I am proud to post that I had just completed the 2018 Boston Marathon in torrential rain and hurricane winds. It’s like when you walk from your car to your house door and you are soaked from head to toe. One of the absolute worst conditions for a marathon. A friend recommended Body
and Foot glide. I coated my entire foot, between the toes and all. NO BLISTERS after 26.2 miles in the pouring rain. Sneakers soaked at the start. I cannot rave more about this product. Incredible value to save you a lot of pain.
Highly recommended for bad weather, breaking in new shoes, etc." —Amazon customer
An amazing detangling brush that over 3,400 reviewers swear by
It's got an adjustable control bar you can use to spread the brush wider depending on the thickness of your hair.Promising review:
"I bought this after watching a YouTube video. I was a little skeptical but curious enough to buy it anyway. This sounded like nothing short of a miracle product. Wash day is not an event that I usually look forward to. Denman brushes, wide-tooth combs, you name it, I've been tortured by it. OH MY GOD!! IT REALLY WORKS!! The instructions are really simple.
Brush your hair while holding the brush in a vertical position. After you've finished bushing all of your hair, brush again while holding the brush in a horizontal position. The knots came out with EASE. Strands of hair that were THINKING about forming knots decided to straighten up and fly right. I kept brushing parts that I had already done because I was in disbelief. Detangling took less than 10 minutes.
Quite a bit of hair came out, but I've been wearing braids for the last four weeks so that's expected. It was less painful than other brushes too. If you have natural hair and have dreaded wash day for too long, get this brush. You will love it." —Nadine T.
A Luv Scrub, aka an exfoliating nylon bath cloth
It's even long enough that you can easily scrub your back! Several of my coworkers have tried and love this product, which is from a Black woman-owned small business!Promising review:
"I absolutely love this exfoliator. I got it to remove my self-tan in the spots that never seem to go away (my ankles) and it did amazingly. It removed all of the old tan and buffed away all of the dry skin so it was perfectly prepared for my next application of self-tan. Not to mention, adding soap to it makes the soap lather so well. My husband is now addicted to it as well! I love that it dries completely and cannot be a source of mold when left in the shower caddy like exfoliators I have used before.
I love it! Definitely 10/10!!" —kcaudill
An incredible purse-cleaning sticky ball
Promising review:
"Picks up a lot for being so little. This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash, and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years.
If you live out of your purse, this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs
CND SolarOil, an oil here to help banish brittle nails and dry cuticles
Promising review:
"I had a problem with my cuticles getting so dry that they would split sometimes, and no matter how many times I put lotion on my hands they would never get moist enough to lay flat like they’re supposed to. My nails were dry and brittle, so I’d end up with one breaking and then have to cut them all back in order to have them the same length. This oil has ended all of that. Now I have to cut them back because they seem to be growing faster.I haven’t had a nail split since the day I started using this oil. It soaks into your cuticles and nails so well.
I was really good at using it every day in the beginning, but in the last week I got busy and and only used it twice so I ended up with a split cuticle. That’ll help you remember, right?!?! I got back on track these last two days and the cuticle is healed already. That’s just how moisturizing this stuff is. I highly recommend it!" —mlasorensen