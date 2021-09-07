“Afterlife of the Party” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Victoria Justice, this Netflix comedy film follows a young woman who dies in a freak accident and must act as a guardian angel to her loved ones in order to earn a place at the “afterlife party in heaven.”

Advertisement

Next in the ranking is “Worth,” a biographical drama about an attorney’s pursuit of compensation for the families of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. And in third place is the 2016 family comedy “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins.”

Netflix “Afterlife of the Party” on Netflix.

Other trending films of interest include “He’s All That,” the gender-swapped remake of the 1999 classic “She’s All That,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s animated musical “Vivo.”

As for films not produced by Netflix, the Ryan Reynolds superhero flop “Green Lantern” is in the top five, as is the 2017 murder mystery thriller “Wind River,” which stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost