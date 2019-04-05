HuffPost

Finding a swimsuit that checks off all the boxes — like a full-coverage bottom when you’re not feeling too cheeky or a supportive style that still feels trendy — isn’t even easy for adults. It’s no surprise that the same can be said for parents trying to find swimsuits for tweens.

With more historically adult style trends creeping into girls’ clothing, it’s a challenge to find spot-on swimsuits for kiddos who aren’t yet teens but also aren’t little kids anymore. You aren’t alone if you often find yourself asking, “Who is this suit actually made for?” as you look for age-appropriate styles.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some adorable and age-appropriate swimsuits for tween girls. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.