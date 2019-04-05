HuffPost Finds

Age-Appropriate Swimsuits For Tween Girls That Are Still Cute

Because any type of clothing shopping for tweens can be a challenge.

Finding a swimsuit that checks off all the boxes — like a full-coverage bottom when you’re not feeling too cheeky or a supportive style that still feels trendy — isn’t even easy for adults. It’s no surprise that the same can be said for parents trying to find swimsuits for tweens.

With more historically adult style trends creeping into girls’ clothing, it’s a challenge to find spot-on swimsuits for kiddos who aren’t yet teens but also aren’t little kids anymore. You aren’t alone if you often find yourself asking, “Who is this suit actually made for?” as you look for age-appropriate styles.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some adorable and age-appropriate swimsuits for tween girls. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below.

1
Kanu Surf Girls' Daisy Beach Sport Halter Tankini 2-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
Get it here.
2
Seeing Rainbows One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Get it here.
3
Under Armour Kids Grazer Two-Piece Tankini
Zappos
Get it here.
4
Tie-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit for Girls
Old Navy
Get it here.
5
Crop Two-Piece Rashguard Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Get it here.
6
Girls' Watermelon Time Bikini Set - Cat & Jack™ Pink
Target
Get it here.
7
Nike Kids Mash Up Racerback Tankini and Kick Shorts
Zappos
Get it here.
8
Girls' Baja Beach Stripe Bikini Set - art class™ Peach
Target
Get it here.
9
Maaji Kids Girly Samba Bikini
Zappos
Get it here.
10
Girls' Sailor Girl Tankini Set - Cat & Jack™ Navy
Target
Get it here.
11
Girls' Sun-and-Surf Reversible Swimsuit, Two-Piece
L.L. Bean
Get it here.
12
Tommy Hilfiger Big Girls 2-Pc. Elvira Swimsuit
Macy's
Get it here.
13
Textured Scalloped-Edge Halter Swimsuit for Girls
Old Navy
Get it here.
