Trump Declares This 'The Age Of Trump.' Twitter Users Offer Some Other Names.

President Donald Trump is known for slapping his name on things, and on Wednesday he tried to do it to an entire age.
Specifically, the “Age of Trump.”
In a tweet attacking the media, Trump said: “When the ‘Age of Trump’ is looked back on many years from now, I only hope that a big part of my legacy will be the exposing of massive dishonesty in the Fake News!”
The tweet caused “Age of Trump” to trend. But it wasn’t exactly full of reflections on a new Golden Age. Much of it was criticism, memes and jokes such as these:
