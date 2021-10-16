'America's Got Talent: Extreme' Contestant Hospitalized After Escape Stunt Goes Wrong

A contestant on NBC’s new “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” show was airlifted to hospital after his act went wrong during rehearsals at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on Thursday.

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin, who reached the semi-final of last year’s regular “America’s Got Talent” show, reportedly fell dozens of feet to the ground after being crushed between two cars in mid-air, per multiple media outlets.

Advertisement

The Welsh-born performer, 41, was “responsive” and “immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care,” a spokesperson for “AGT: Extreme” said in a statement to People magazine.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition,” the representative added.

Jonathan Goodwin reached the semifinal of "America's Got Talent" in 2020. NBC via Getty Images

NBC has promoted “AGT: Extreme,” an eight-episode spinoff to its highly successful “AGT” series, as a showcase of “the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage.”