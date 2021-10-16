'America's Got Talent: Extreme' Contestant Hospitalized After Escape Stunt Goes Wrong

A contestant on NBC’s new “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” show was airlifted to hospital after his act went wrong during rehearsals at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on Thursday.
Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin, who reached the semi-final of last year’s regular “America’s Got Talent” show, reportedly fell dozens of feet to the ground after being crushed between two cars in mid-air, per multiple media outlets.
The Welsh-born performer, 41, was “responsive” and “immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care,” a spokesperson for “AGT: Extreme” said in a statement to People magazine.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition,” the representative added.
NBC has promoted “AGT: Extreme,” an eight-episode spinoff to its highly successful “AGT” series, as a showcase of “the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage.”
Production on the show, which is set to broadcast in 2022, was suspended Friday, reported The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.