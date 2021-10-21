Seriously Injured 'AGT: Extreme' Contestant Mocks Death From Hospital Bed

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin, who avoided death last week when a rehearsal for NBC’s new “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” show went terrifyingly wrong, sends a defiant message from his hospital bed.

“To death I say nananana boo boo,” the 41-year-old Wales-born stunt performer captioned a photo of himself on Instagram:

Advertisement

Goodwin was crushed between two cars in mid-air and then plunged dozens of feet to the ground, while in a straitjacket, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, a week ago. Production on the show was suspended.

On Instagram, Goodwin said his life had taken “a complete left turn” following the accident, but he was thankful for the “outpouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me.”

He praised his fiancée, the actor Amanda Abbington, as “the best thing to ever happen to me,” and said he’d “been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear ... because I was protected by love.”

Jonathan Goodwin reached the semifinals of the regular "America's Got Talent" show. NBC via Getty Images

“Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good shit,” he added.

Advertisement

“There is a long road to recovery and that won’t look like what it did…,” acknowledged Goodwin, a semifinalist in last year’s regular “America’s Got Talent” show.