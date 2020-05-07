In response to his death, Arbery’s former high school football coach Jason Vaughn is rallying supporters to go for a jog in Arbery’s honor, asking supporters to run 2.23 miles — representing the date upon which he was killed — on the day Arbery would have turned 26. Vaughn is asking participants to use the #IRunWithMaud hashtag.

“With COVID-19 of course, we can’t have a demonstration where we all come together,” Vaughn told CNN. “Any runner can identify with [him and] can go out there and hit the pavement and go jog.”

HuffPost has reached out to Vaughn for more information.

The hashtag has spread across social media, with celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Ava DuVernay encouraging people to get involved and “raise awareness about racism and injustice in this country.”