Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Allegedly Used Racist Slur As Victim Lay Dying

One of the three men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed while jogging, allegedly used a racial slur as Arbery lay dying from gunshot wounds, a Georgia law enforcement agent said during a court hearing Thursday.

The statement came during a preliminary hearing for Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, two men charged in Arbery’s murder. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who recorded the shooting on a cellphone and is also charged in Arbery’s murder, waived his right to appear Thursday.

In a statement to investigators, Bryan said Travis McMichael shot Arbery and then called him a “fucking nigger” prior to police arriving to the scene, Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent Richard Dial testified.

