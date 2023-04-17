AI-Generated ‘Drake’ And ‘The Weeknd’ Song Goes Viral, Twitter Users Can’t Get Over How ‘Scary’ It Is

A TikTok user claims to have used artificial intelligence to clone the voices of Drake and The Weeknd for a song that sounds so convincing, Twitter users are calling it “scary.”

The song “Heart on My Sleeve” was uploaded by anonymous TikTok user Ghostwriter977 over the weekend and has taken the internet by storm.

Already garnering more than 8 million views on the social platform, it has also been played more than 250,000 times on Spotify as of Monday afternoon.

“The future is here,” the song’s purported creator, who appears as a cloaked ghost in the TikTok video, wrote in the comments.

The user also claimed in the comments section that they were “a ghostwriter for years and got paid close to nothing just for major labels to profit.”

HuffPost has reached out to representatives for Drake and The Weekend for comment.

Buzzing over how the song’s vocals really do sound like Drake and The Weeknd, Twitter users expressed unease at the “scary” power of artificial intelligence.

These Ai songs are scary. The Drake and The Weeknd song is nuts — Saybruh (@modasabra) April 15, 2023

Saw a TikTok of someone creating a new song using Drake/The Weeknd’s voice. AI is getting scary — Priyanka (@prichaud_) April 15, 2023

That AI track that sounds like Drake & The Weeknd is soooo weird. Is it not concerning that you can just casually add that to Apple Music??? — P (@paraaand) April 17, 2023

This morning going into work one of the radio stations played some AI made music & it sounded just like Drake & the Weeknd.



Technology is scary. — Ashley Lynn. 👽♐ (@R0GUExx) April 17, 2023

there is currently a **FAKE** AI Drake song that sounds so real its going viral as legitimate leak from the artist. This is so scary and fascinating all at the same time pic.twitter.com/tH4yme4ywv — cowabummer (@ItsRetroNemo) April 16, 2023

Other Twitter users praised the fast-growing technology.

that AI Drake and The Weeknd song is pretty good, not gon lie lmaoo — baddie (aries) friend ⭐️ (@stilllbarbie) April 17, 2023

I'mma say what everyone is thinking....that AI Drake x Weeknd song is a BANGERRRRRR. — "Cool." - Jalen Hurts (@Tugboat1152MB) April 17, 2023

On the track, the two simulated artists swap verses about pop star and actor Selena Gomez.

For The Weeknd’s part, the AI voice sings about his ex-Gomez, whom he dated for 10 months before the pair called it quits in 2017.

“Got these pearls on my neck, got these girls on my check like Selena baby / Oh, my genie maybe yeah, she taking the Lambo for a drive using the fancy door / When she went out the store, I throw my heart on my sleeve,” the fake Weeknd sings.

The imitation Drake raps: “I came in with my ex like Selena to flex / Bumpin’ Justin Bieber, the fever ain’t left / She know what she need, Anita, she blessed / Givin’ you my best.”

Before “Heart on My Sleeve” found a home on TikTok, it had already been uploaded on multiple streaming services. The hit track was first uploaded to Spotify and Apple Music on April 4, Rolling Stone reports.

AI-generated music isn’t just causing concern among fans.

Universal Music Group, the largest music company in the world, is also taking a stand.

The company recently requested that popular streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music block access from AI services that might be using the music on their platforms to train their algorithms, the Financial Times reported last week.

Following Universal Music Group’s appeal, Drake also expressed disdain Friday after an unauthorized AI-generated cover of him rapping Ice Spice’s song “Munch” recently went viral.