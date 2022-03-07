Aidy Bryant Dupes Oscar Isaac Into Playing Out Her Romantic Fantasies On ‘SNL’

Aidy Bryant has played, by her own description, “teachers, principals, mothers, and women named Diane, Susan or Teacher,” for the past 10 years on “Saturday Night Live”

So, could anyone blame her for wanting to portray a totally new character called “the Sexual Woman” — a “widely desired” woman who makes men “sick with feeling” over her love of spaghetti and “very good” personality?

And could anyone blame her for wanting to play this not-at-all “famous recurring role” opposite this week’s host, Oscar Isaac? A man who some have argued is the sexiest man alive (though People hasn’t given him the official title yet) and is capable of creating incredibly steamy red carpet moments?

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attend the red carpet premiere of "Scenes From a Marriage” at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021. Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images

“So, yeah, I lied to Oscar Isaac,” Bryant admitted in the sketch called “Aidy’s Dream.”

“Is that a crime?”

The rest of the skit — which takes the concept of the male gaze and turns it on its head — features Bryant in her accented fancy-lady best with just a smidge of her overly assertive hornball character.

