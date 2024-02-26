Aidy Bryant had a dirty mouth while hosting the Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.
Acknowledging how hard it is to be an awards emcee, the comic took some risks during her opening monologue at the indie-centric honors, which took place at the Santa Monica Pier.
Attempting to “roast” attendees, Bryant instead cursed out several actors in the most clumsy fashion.
“Hey, Natalie, you stupid bitch,” the “SNL” alum blurted out at Natalie Portman, before instantly apologizing to the cackling “May December” star.
“I’m sorry. Sorry. I know,” Bryant said, nodding. “I think I’m supposed to try to make it clever.”
But the hostess couldn’t keep things clean as she scanned the crowd and continued.
“Oh wow, Sterling K. Brown, more like Stupid K. Bitch,” she went on.
“And Charles Melton, everyone wants to have sex with you, you stupid bitch,” Bryant continued, getting huge laughs.
Climaxing with her nastiest faux-insult, the “Shrill” star turned to “Past Lives” lead Greta Lee.
“And let’s see, Greta Lee is here. Greta, from ‘Past Lives.’ Hi Greta,” she chirped, then calling her a “slob and a slut and a stupid bitch” as the actor nodded in agreement.
“I’m sorry, I’m not a good roaster,” Bryant admitted. “Just know, though, if you’re feeling scared, that I only did that to people I’ve met, or I know, or I want to have sex with.”
At this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, “Past Lives” earned top honors with both best feature and best director.
Watch Bryant’s full monologue above. The “roast” comes around the 2:25 mark.