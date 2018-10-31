I was in Palm Springs for two days, specifically for a photo shoot for a shoe brand based in Asia. They were supposed to ship the shoes to Palm Springs to [the hotel I was staying at]. We had a hair stylist, makeup artist, because it was a campaign shoot. And they had hired my boyfriend Jacopo [Moschin] as a photographer to do the shoot.

Then, we were waiting all day. I did hair and makeup, everything was ready to go and we’re on location and the shoes never arrived. We’re like, ‘What’s happening with the shoes? Where are the shoes?’

We had only booked the hair stylist for the day, and the makeup artist as well. All these people had to go back to Los Angeles to their other jobs. I think it was awards season ― something was happening, so they all had to leave immediately after the shoot. They left, and it was just my boyfriend, myself and my assistant waiting there, like, OK, the shoes are not here. We’re on location, and now we’ve lost the location. Everything was over. The shoes never came.

The next day, my boyfriend had to catch a flight back to New York, and we’re just waiting for the shoes. We’re trying to figure it out. We’re like, ‘We have to shoot this, because we’re only in Palm Springs [for a limited time] and we’re leaving and it will really suck if we came all the way here [and we can’t do it].’ At this point, it’s the next day now, so I do my own hair and makeup, still waiting for the shoes.

We had lost the location that we were planning on shooting at. Somehow, my boyfriend has a friend who knows somebody who has a random Airstream and whatnot. So we go up there to see if we can shoot there last minute, but now we only have two hours. I think it was around 4 p.m. when the shoes finally arrived. They were being held at customs. My management put the shoes inside an Uber and the Uber dropped them off to Palm Springs. We were shooting and it was last minute, but it kind of turned out to be a really good shoot because it was so real. I was just running in the desert, in Joshua Tree, with my ballet flats ― the shoes that finally arrived ― only had one hour to shoot before the sun went down. I think we had twelve pairs of shoes or something. Everything was really rushed, but somehow the photos turned out to be really nice, because we were so desperate for the photos to be nice, with that one-hour window trying to shoot 12 pairs of shoes.