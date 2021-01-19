“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said Tuesday that Donald Trump’s ability to stay up late and watch copious amounts of TV news is actually evidence of his work ethic.

“They’ll criticize President Trump, but no one can argue, he is a worker,” she said, as seen in the clip below. “He doesn’t drink alcohol, he stays up late at night, he watches every show, he’s working.”

Ainsley Earhardt: "They'll criticize President Trump but no one can argue, he is a worker. He doesn't drink alcohol, he stays up late at night, he watches every show, he's working -- he got to work immediately." pic.twitter.com/1FcS8gCW5f — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 19, 2021

It’s certainly no secret that the outgoing president spends plenty of time watching TV, especially Fox News.

A 2017 report said Trump watched eight hours of TV a day, and this past April, a New York Times story indicated that he was bingeing even more during the early months of the pandemic. Around that time, the president would come in to the Oval Office “as late as noon” after a “morning marathon” of television, the newspaper noted.

“He has been up in the White House master bedroom as early as 5 a.m. watching Fox News, then CNN, with a dollop of MSNBC thrown in for rage viewing,” the Times article said. “By the end of the day, Mr. Trump turns back to his constant companion, television.”

Following Earhardt’s remarks this week, critics on Twitter didn’t quite see the connection between Trump’s voracious appetite for cable news and his alleged industriousness.

Watching TV is work? — Political Unicorn (@unicornpolitic1) January 19, 2021

He stays up late at night and watches shows. Lol!!! That’s not a skill set that’s a teenager. These peoples need to protect white mediocrity is pathetic. — Lena (@sapphireLena) January 19, 2021

Stayed up late every night watching cable news and rage tweeting. Campaigned for 4 more years w incessant rallies the moment he stepped into the office. Golfed every weekend. This was not the kinda “hard work” Americans wanted. — RSMe (@7104child) January 19, 2021

I can’t wait to tell my boss that watching TV all day and rage-tweeting is considered working. I’m sure she will agree. Right? — lizr15 (@lizr151) January 19, 2021

I let the building burn down and everybody died, but I was sober, awake, and watching every show so I’m good, right? — Michael 🇺🇸 (@mikeythefireman) January 19, 2021

More of a professional TV watcher than a president. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Holden Blake (@HoldenAndrewBl1) January 19, 2021