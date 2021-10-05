POLITICS

Ainsley Earhardt Sure Refers To Her 'Friends' A Lot In A 'Daily Show' Supercut

The Fox News morning personality apparently keeps a very wide social circle of pals because she always has a story about them.

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt gets by with a little help from her friends. Well, a lot of help actually. And not because her show is called “Fox & Friends.” She seems to always have an anecdote at the ready for some friend somewhere ― whether it’s a friend who can’t get their nails done or friends who are anti-vaxxers or a friend who ordered a Bloody Mary.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” noticed her friendly shoutouts and put together an anthology. (Watch the video below.)

With friends like these, who could possibly need more friends?

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
