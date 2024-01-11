Air Canada Passenger Falls Out of Airplane After Opening Cabin Door

An Air Canada passenger opened an aircraft door and plummeted about 20 feet to the ground on Monday night, Canadian television network Global News reported.
A representative for the airline said the unnamed male passenger “boarded the [Boeing 777] aircraft normally,” but instead of going to his seat, he opened a cabin door and fell.
The passenger suffered injuries from the fall. He was seized by officers and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident caused the flight, which was slated to carry 319 passengers from Toronto to Dubai, to be delayed for nearly six hours, Air Canada said.
Peel Regional Police told Global News that an investigation determined that the unnamed passenger was “in a state of crisis” when the incident took place.
Air Canada did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.
“We can confirm all of our approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed; we continue to review the incident,” a rep told Business Insider.
Last week, Air Canada experienced another emergency after a 16-year-old passenger attacked a family member, prompting the airline service to divert the flight, according to police.
The teen was restrained by the airline’s employees and other passengers on the Jan. 3 flight from Toronto to Calgary, Alberta. He was arrested and transported to a hospital.
No other passengers were injured in the incident.