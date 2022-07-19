Having an air conditioning unit can make or break your summer comfort — but these bulky appliances can lack curb appeal and may not be doing your home decor any favors. Though arguably a summer necessity, traditional window AC units can be heavy, loud and just plain ugly (not to mention highly unpleasant to get in and out of your windows). And while we know that looks aren’t everything, it doesn’t hurt to have a gadget that can keep your home cool and look great while doing it.