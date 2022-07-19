Having an air conditioning unit can make or break your summer comfort — but these bulky appliances can lack curb appeal and may not be doing your home decor any favors. Though arguably a summer necessity, traditional window AC units can be heavy, loud and just plain ugly (not to mention highly unpleasant to get in and out of your windows). And while we know that looks aren’t everything, it doesn’t hurt to have a gadget that can keep your home cool and look great while doing it.
Luckily, many brands now offer aesthetically pleasing window AC units that don’t sound like airplane engines, and come equipped with cool (!) features like energy-saving technology and compatibility with smart home assistants. And clearly someone heard our complaints about the pain of installation — many models promise quick, fuss-free setups and come packaged with all the extras you need to get the unit up and running in your window.
Whether you opt for the TikTok-famous Windmill air conditioner or the design-friendly July model that’s available in a host of trendy colors, you can chill without sacrificing aesthetics this summer.
