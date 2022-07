LG smart air conditioner

This smart dual inverter AC operates at a noise level as low as 44 decibels (which is similar to the sound of bird calls ). You can control it from anywhere as it works with LG ThinQ technology, Alexa and Google Assistant. Its sleek design easily blends in with its surroundings so it won't be a visual distraction like some bulky AC units. And if you’re concerned about its energy consumption, it provides up to 15% more efficiency than the minimum Energy Star certification . The 10,000 BTU version is best for medium size rooms while the 14,000 BTU version is ideal for larger rooms."I’m one of those people who doesn’t write reviews but I wanted to let people know I’m having such an amazing experience with this AC. It is super quiet and blows ice cold air. Cooled down my quite large living room in about 15 minutes. Absolutely obsessed with it :) I’m 43 female and put it up by myself. It’s a bit heavy but for the size that is to be expected. Looks beautiful too, as far as ACs go." — Cam