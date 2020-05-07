While you’re getting ready to soak in the sun, you might be looking to prep yourself for the heat — and not just with some sunscreen and sandals.
Comfort Zone Reversible 9" Window Fit Fan
This window fan has a remote that can control the power, functions, direction and speed of the fan. It has a 4.4-star rating across more than 40 reviews. Find it for $33 at Wayfair.
LG 5000 BTU 115-Volt Window Air Conditioner
This air conditioner is ideal for small spaces and includes two cooling and two fan speeds. It has a 4.2-star rating across more than 600 reviews. Find it for $149 at Home Depot.
Holmes Lil Blizzard 12-inch 2 Speed Oscillating Portable Fan
This portable fan can be easily put on top of a table, making it perfect for small apartments — includes oscillation for wide-area coverage, adjustable tilt head and two speed settings. It has a 4.3-star rating with 88 reviews. Find it for $22 at Staples.
Toshiba 5000 BTU 115-Volt Window Air Conditioner
This air conditioner has two cooling and fan speeds, an easy-to-use two-way air directions and a washable and reusable air filter. Find it for $149 at Home Depot.
65-Watt 9-inch White Reversible Twin Window Fan
This best-selling window fan has removable legs and molded handle that make it portable, accordion expanders, three speeds and turbo fan blades. It has a 4.3-star rating across almost 300 reviews. Find it for $35 at Home Depot.
Perfect Aire 5000 BTU Window Air Conditioner
This air conditioner is meant for smaller spaces and includes two-way air direction, two speeds and rotary dials for temperature settings. It has a 4.6-star rating with 100 reviews. Find it for $170 at Wayfair.
Lasko 20-inch 3-Speed Box Fan
This box fan has three quiet speeds, an easy-to-carry handle and top-mounted controls. It has a 4.1-star rating with over 1,000 reviews. Find it for $19 at Home Depot.
Genesis Twin High Velocity Reversible Air Window Fit Fan
This window fan has expandable side panels for a perfect fit, three speed settings and a built-in thermostat with LED indicator lights. It has a 4.8-star rating with more than 50 reviews. Find it for $77 at Wayfair.
Frigidaire Window Air Conditioner
This air conditioner has a full-function remote control, a low power start-up and operation feature to conserve energy and a quiet option for night time. It has a 4.3-star rating with over 200 reviews. Find it for $220 at Lowe's.
Comfort Zone 32-inch High Velocity Oscillating Tower Fan
This tower fan features an oscillating function that lets you get more air distributed and a remote with three speed options. It has a 4.8-star rating with more than 100 reviews. Find it for $32 at Wayfair.
LG 6000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote
This air conditioner has three cooling speeds, three fan speeds , 24-hour on/off timer and an energy saver function. Plus, it comes with a remote control. It has a 4.6-star rating with over 350 reviews. Find it for $250 at Wayfair.
Costway 16-inch Adjustable Oscillating Pedestal Fan
This pedestal fan has an adjustable tilt back, oscillation to make a bigger room cooler, electronic timer can be set to up to seven hours and a remote control. It has a 4.2-star rating across 165 reviews. Find it for $77 at Overstock.
Black + Decker 6000 BTU Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote
This air conditioner has a removable and washable filter, full-function remote control and digital display to tell the temperature. It has a 4.7-star rating with more than 100 reviews. Find it for $208 at Wayfair.
Ozeri 44-inch Oscillating Tower Fan
This tower fan has a slim form that won't take up too much space, blades with passive noise reduction, a programmable timer and an extended-reach remote. It has a 4.6-star rating with more than 100 reviews. Find it for $96 at Wayfair.
Honeywell Home Advanced QuietSet 16-inch Pedestal Fan
This pedestal fan has a remote control with five different speed settings, an auto-shutoff timer to save energy, an oscillating design and adjustable height. It has a 4.2-star rating with almost 600 reviews. Find it for $60 at Best Buy.
Della 6000 Energy Star Window Air Conditioner with Remote
This air conditioner has a remote to control settings, sleep mode feature and dehumidifier function. It has a 4.6-star rating with 30 reviews. Find it for $246 at Wayfair.
Lasko Wind Curve 42-inch Oscillating Tower Fan
This tower fan has a quiet setting, an automatic shutoff feature and a timer that can be set to seven hours. It has a 4.7-star rating over more than 400 reviews. Find it for $89 at Wayfair.