Have you ever tried to “get by” without an air conditioner for the summer? Yeah ... it usually doesn’t last long, right? Trying to sleep under sweaty sheets and having your damp thighs stick to leather furniture are probably two of the worst feelings in the world.
Before you lose your cool, we’re here to let you know that, fortunately, there are a lot of really affordable air conditioners on sale at Walmart this Memorial Day weekend. It’s the perfect time to snag that second AC for your bedroom. After all, science says you’re likely to sleep better in a cooler room than a hotter one.
Better still, even the AC support arm you need in most apartment buildings is also on sale for only $18. Already have an AC? There are also plenty of fans and dehumidifiers included in sale.
Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best AC deals we’ve spotted. And if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons, where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust, including Walmart coupon codes.
Take a look below:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.