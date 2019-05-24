Have you ever tried to “get by” without an air conditioner for the summer? Yeah ... it usually doesn’t last long, right? Trying to sleep under sweaty sheets and having your damp thighs stick to leather furniture are probably two of the worst feelings in the world.

Before you lose your cool, we’re here to let you know that, fortunately, there are a lot of really affordable air conditioners on sale at Walmart this Memorial Day weekend. It’s the perfect time to snag that second AC for your bedroom. After all, science says you’re likely to sleep better in a cooler room than a hotter one.