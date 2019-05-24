Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
Home & Living

Air Conditioners On Sale At Walmart For Memorial Day Weekend

We even spotted an AC support arm on sale for only $18.

Have you ever tried to “get by” without an air conditioner for the summer? Yeah ... it usually doesn’t last long, right? Trying to sleep under sweaty sheets and having your damp thighs stick to leather furniture are probably two of the worst feelings in the world.

Before you lose your cool, we’re here to let you know that, fortunately, there are a lot of really affordable air conditioners on sale at Walmart this Memorial Day weekend. It’s the perfect time to snag that second AC for your bedroom. After all, science says you’re likely to sleep better in a cooler room than a hotter one.

Better still, even the AC support arm you need in most apartment buildings is also on sale for only $18. Already have an AC? There are also plenty of fans and dehumidifiers included in sale.

Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best AC deals we’ve spotted. And if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons, where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust, including Walmart coupon codes.

Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
LG LW1516ER 15,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control
Walmart
Normally $490, get it on sale for $445 at Walmart.
2
GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner, AET05LY
Walmart
Normally $150, get it on sale for $136 at Walmart.
3
GE 6,000 BTU Window AC With Remote, AEW06LY
Walmart
Normally $200, get it on sale for $178 at Walmart.
4
GE 8,000 BTU Window AC With Remote, AEW08LY
Walmart
Normally $270, get it on sale for $218 at Walmart.
5
Arctic King 9,100Btu Remote Control Portable Air Conditioner, Black WPPD14HR8N
Walmart
Normally $458, get it on sale for $330 at Walmart.
6
TCL 5,000 BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner; White
Walmart
Normally $150, get it on sale for $136 at Walmart.
7
Haier 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner, QHV05LX
Walmart
Normally $167, get it on sale for $132 at Walmart.
8
Haier 8,000 BTU Energy Star Window AC with Remote, QHM08LX
Walmart
Normally $274, get it on sale for $195 at Walmart .
9
Costway 10000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier Function Remote
Walmart
Normally $600, get it on sale for $246 at Walmart.
10
Frost King Universal Air Conditioner Support Bracket
Walmart
Normally $25, get it on sale for $18 at Walmart .
shoppablewalmartfinds home air conditioningfinds salesfinds appliances