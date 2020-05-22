HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These on-sale air conditioners will get you through the sunny days to come.

Memorial Day weekend is finally here and it’s the the unofficial-but-kind-of-official start of summer.

Traditionally, Memorial Day weekend is full of home and appliance sales, too — like this Nespresso coffee maker that’s the best deal we’ve seen so far. This year’s no different, so it’s your chance to snag on those pricey items that usually don’t get too many discounts.

While it might not be a “hot girl summer” this time around, it’ll probably be a hot one nonetheless. If you’re looking for an air conditioner that’ll cool down your space, you’re in luck. We’ve spotted lots of air conditioners on sale at Wayfair during the site’s Memorial Day Clearance, which is up to 70% off.

If you’re looking for the best deal before you buy, take a look at HuffPost Coupons, where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust, including Memorial Day weekend coupon codes.