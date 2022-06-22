U.S. Airman Arrested In Connection With Attack At Syria Military Base

A U.S. service member has been taken into custody in connection with an April attack at a U.S. military base in eastern Syria that wounded four U.S. troops, the Air Force said.

The airman, who has not been identified, was taken into custody in the U.S. on Thursday in relation to the incident at the Green Village base in Syria, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said in a statement.

“After reviewing the information in the investigation, the Airman’s commander

made the decision to place him in pretrial confinement,” Stefanek said.

It’s “too early” for charges to be filed. More information about the suspect and incident will be released should charges be filed, she added.

Two U.S. military officials told The New York Times that the airman arrested in the incident is an explosives expert.

The U.S. initially blamed the April 7 attack on artillery or another form of indirect fire but later said it was carried out by a “deliberate placement of explosive charges” at an ammunition holding area and shower facility.

Four service members were treated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.