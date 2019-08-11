Up, Up And Away: Soaring Air Force One Costs Elude Trump, Who Boasted Of Deal

Chalk up another deal President Donald Trump didn’t nail down. Though Trump often boasted — as recently as June — that he personally negotiated a significant bargain on a contact for new twin Air Force One jets, the total cost is now $1.2 billion more than the original price Trump complained about.

Trump squawked after his election that the $4 billion pricetag he cited for the Boeing 747s modified for presidential use was “out of control.” He tweeted: “Cancel order!”

Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016

The Pentagon issued its first formal acquisition report on the presidential planes earlier this month, and the new total cost is ... $5.2 billion, Air Force Magazine reported. That’s $4.7 billion for the jets and $500 million for associated costs such as hangar construction. That’s a total 30% increase over the cost Trump claimed he reduced.

But it may be even worse. While Trump claimed in 2016 that costs were some $4 billion, the Government Accountability Office put the estimated cost that year at only $3.2 billion, according to Dana Milbank of The Washington Post. That number has ballooned 62.5% to the current $5.2 billion total.

Way back in 2015 Trump was sputtering about the cost of the new planes, which he then cited as $3 billion in an interview. “They’re giving out a new, as you know, Air Force One, and that’s a $3 billion — with a ‘B’ — plane ... I guarantee you, I could save hundreds of millions of dollars,” he boasted.

By 2017 he was fuming about a $4.2 pricetag. “Can you believe this?” he asked at a Florida rally. “I said I refuse to fly in a $4.2 billion airplane. I got Boeing in ... We’ve got that price down by over $1 billion and I probably haven’t spoken for more than an hour on the project.” But when contacted by the media afterward, Air Force officials had no idea what he was talking about.

In 2018 Trump declared at a dinner with business leaders: “I had a price of $5.6 billion. So we worked very long and very hard, and we have the same exact product for $1.6 billion less.” He also bragged to George Stephanopoulus in the Oval Office this June that he shaved $1.6 billion off the price.

Not.

The converted “flying White House” 747s had been scheduled to be finished in 2024, but Trump has requested that they be delivered in 2021.