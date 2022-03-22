Shopping

This Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Is $150 Off At Amazon

Save 30% on this air fryer over that toasts, roasts, bakes and everything in between, for a limited time only.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Enjoy 13 different cooking functions and faster cooking speeds with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BOV900BSS-Convection-Brushed-Stainless/dp/B01N5UPTZS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623a010fe4b046c938e17fbe,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="versatile countertop oven" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623a010fe4b046c938e17fbe" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BOV900BSS-Convection-Brushed-Stainless/dp/B01N5UPTZS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623a010fe4b046c938e17fbe,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">versatile countertop oven</a> air fryer from Breville.
Amazon
Enjoy 13 different cooking functions and faster cooking speeds with this versatile countertop oven air fryer from Breville.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This countertop oven and air fryer by Breville is one of the brand’s largest capacity models and could very well replace all of your other kitchen appliances — and it’s currently $150 off at Amazon for a limited time.

Accompanying the air fryer’s near 5,600 five-star ratings are reviews that claim this surprisingly compact appliance can cook virtually anything from cookies to a 14-pound turkey with faster cooking speeds and crispier results.

The 13 cooking functions offer everything from dehydration, baking, roasting, reheating, proofing, air frying and slow cooking while the interior light and window door allow you to keep an eye on your food as it cooks. Additionally, this oven comes with a pizza pan, two oven racks, a roasting pan and a fryer basket ideal for dehydrating food or crisping up fries.

This versatile appliance intelligently detects where heating power is needed to create evenly cooked food and an ideal cooking environment ― no more cold spots here. The oven uses super convection technology which means greater cooking precision, higher temperature capabilities, faster cooking times and crispy finished products on its air fry settings.

We don’t know how long this sale will be going on for, so now is your chance to grab this all-in-one appliance and simplify your cooking routine.

Get it from Amazon for $349.95 (originally $499.95; 30% off).

An electric egg cooker

35 Kitchen Products Under $25 That Are 100% Worth The Money

shoppingsaleskitchen gadgetskitchen appliancesAir fryer

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

I Was A Broadway Star. Now I’m A Software Engineer.

Money

How To Make A Tank Of Gas Last Longer

Parenting

31 Too-Real Tweets About Parents Having ‘The Talk’ With Their Kids

Wellness

The Rare, Underdiscussed Issue Some People Experience After COVID

Food & Drink

With Meat Prices Rising, Here Are 6 Cheaper Proteins To Buy Right Now

Home & Living

Another New Scammer Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Secrets To Getting Rid Of Dark Undereye Circles

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

11 Items That Make It Way Easier To Exercise While Having Your Period

Wellness

Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

Shopping

24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

Shopping

45 Useful Things To Keep In Your Car So You'll Always Be Ready To Hit The Road

Shopping

This $10 Cleaning Kit Will Finally Get All The Gunk Out Of Your AirPods

Food & Drink

This Investor Left Wall Street To Make Life Better For People With Food Allergies

Shopping

If You're Tough On Your Stuff, You'll Dig These 33 Things Built To Last A Really Long Time

Shopping

24 Baby Products Parent Reviewers Have Said Are 'Must-Haves'

Shopping

Here's Everything You Need To Clean Your House From Top To Bottom For Spring

Relationships

24 Awkward Moment Comics That Will Make You Say, 'I've Been There'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

7 Ways Your Commute Is Wrecking Your Health And Relationships

Travel

One Of The Most Basic Hotel Amenities Is Disappearing

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese

Shopping

7 Products You Need If Your Shower Drain Keeps Getting Clogged With Hair

Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

Shopping

14 Easy Ways To Make Sustainable Bathroom Swaps

Travel

How To Calm Anxiety During Turbulence, According To Flight Attendants

Shopping

A Podiatrist Reveals The Best Walking Sandals You Can Buy

Shopping

Cat-Grooming Experts Reveal Exactly What They Use To Keep Cats Looking Good

Food & Drink

I Tried The Grated Egg Avocado Toast From TikTok. Here's What You Should Know.

Shopping

Supportive Swimwear For Big Boobs That Won't Have You Flashing Everyone At The Beach

Relationships

What's The Difference Between A Cheap Vibrator And An Expensive One?

Wellness

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Shopping

The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Travel

12 Mistakes People Make When Renting A Car

Travel

It's A Tough Time To Be A 'Disney Gay'

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here's Why And How To Cope.

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Sunday Riley Super Duo Is As Good As Everyone Says

Shopping

How To Dress Like Rihanna At Fashion Week In Your Everyday Life