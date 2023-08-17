This Air Fryer Cleaning Hack Is At Its Lowest Price Ever On Amazon

“These are great. I like these so much more than the flat sheets. I have found that these are strong enough to take the food out of my air fryer while holding on to these and placing it on a plate. 5 stars.” — Betty Grey

“Works great! These liners fit my air fryer perfectly! The raised edge prevent spills so I don’t have to clean my air fryer every time I use it. These are exactly what I was looking for!” — McKibbles & Bits

“These are awesome and make me use my air fryer way more! I don’t have to clean the air fryer every time i use it, the food still gets cooked perfectly and its so easy to dispose of. Plus you get so many in a box! If you have an air fryer, this is a must!” — Ihens

“Saves so much cleaning time. NEEDED when you have a round or circular airfryer. I didnt even know this product existed until recently and it has drastically reduce my clean up times.” — Keri Kunkle

“I cooked 3 hot dogs at once using 1 paper liner. The liner absorbed all the grease and kept it contained in the liner. None leaked through all the paper liner was very greasy from the fat that dripped out of the hot dogs. I cooked a 1” steak sprayed with oil and that also didn’t leak. What a mess my air fryer used to be! Grease would drip underneath the metal Plate/base and the metal Plate was always greasy in the little holes. These papers are like a miracle. They absorb but they don’t drip or leak the few times I’ve used them.” — Linda I Lomberg