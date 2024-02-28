The 'Holy Grail Of Air Fryers' Is On Major Sale For A Limited Time

“This is the holy grail of air fryers for our family; we bought one for ourselves, our parents (and in-laws), our cabin, etc. It’s slightly difficult to clean so we’ve purchased an air fryer liner and now it’s easy air fried food perfection!” — Kenzie

“I use it every day. Almost takes the place of my oven. Meat. Fish. Veggies leftovers. All go in and come out perfect” — Amazon customer

“I love this air fryer. This is one of the best buys! It is worth every penny. It has been 3 yrs since I bought it, it still works like new! I have used it to make wide variety of meats, vegetables, fruits, pastries, sauces, and pre packaged frozen foods. When we first got it our household was 6 ppl, this is perfect size for most things. There is not anything about it that I don’t like. It is super easy to understand. Very easy to clean. I bought an accessory kit to add to it which makes it even more useful. My cholesterol has went down since I no longer use a deep frier all the time. Easy to store it and accessories, but most times I leave it out for easy access. I highly recommend this air fryer!” — Rebecca VanHorn

“How did we live without our Instant Vortex Air Fryer? It’s a wonderful machine. It does its “magic” and then it’s really easy to clean. One of the best things is that our “fried” foods no longer are oily, and are certainly more healthy.” — Imanindependent1

“I purchased this upon the recommendation from America’s Test Kitchen. My roommate told me after looking through the guide and using the appliance, I bought the Cadillac of air fryers. We love the options and ease of use. I highly recommend this model. Thanks America’s Test Kitchen. Jim” — Jim Lowe

“Late joiners to the air fryer craze but now we know why everyone raves about them! After a lot of researching, this one seemed perfect for us. Not too large, not too cheap nor too expensive and enough options that suit us. We’ve had it over a year now and use it very often. Don’t forget to get an air fryer cheat sheet to have for estimating cooking times! It’s not like cooking in the oven, stove or microwave! Food comes out so much better and fast as well!” — Suze