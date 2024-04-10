Reviewers Love This 'Workhorse' Toaster Oven Air Fryer — And It's 48% Off Right Now

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
I love kitchen gadgets as much as the next person, but my tiny home makes it impossible to stock up on all the latest, trendiest cooking tools. So when an item comes along that is both versatile and multifunctional, I can’t help but be intrigued — throw a sale price on top of that and I’m practically sold. Case in point: this Cuisinart air fryer and toaster oven. This beauty is currently 48% off, offering over $100 in savings, if you join Target Circle, a free rewards membership program.
It’s a seven-in-one stainless steel countertop wonder that will come in extra handy while trying to cook for a crowd or just yourself. Multiple reviewers marvel at its speed, calling it “useful” and “extremely fast” at preparing their favorite foods. (Possibly too fast, as we noticed a few reviewers had experiences with burnt food, so be sure to read the instructions carefully before you start cooking.) Overall, the appliance has earned a 4-star rating across over 300 reviews from Target customers, and most of them are pleased with the appliance’s performance — particularly those who have tried other models.
You can use it in the same way you’d use a basket-style air fryer, in addition to six other functions including convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm and toast. You practically don’t need anything else, which in fact makes it ideal for small kitchens and homes.
It has an adjustable temperature dial, a toast shade selector and timer, a 60-minute timer and an automatic shutoff to keep you safe. Best of all, the interior has an easy-to-clean nonstick surface so you don’t have to spend hours cleaning it out. The air fryer includes an oven rack, baking pan and drip tray as well as a traditional air fryer basket.
It’s an unique appliance that allows you to get food on the table without exerting too much energy or using every pot and pan in your home. It’s got you covered for everything from snacks to dinner for the whole family.
This multifunctional air fryer would actually make a great holiday gift for the home cook in your life, too, so snag it now while you still can. (Shockingly enough, it is nearly twice as expensive at Amazon right now.) It doesn’t get much better than that.
“We have used our oven for over 5 years and love it! Tempted to buy a spare at this price !” — Kate
“How does this oven cook so quickly? This is my 3rd toaster oven in a row, and my favorite! 1) it has actual knobs to turn, not digital confusion 2) It cooks fast! Like 2/3 of the time it would have taken in my other ovens.” — MsTexas
“I’ve had this oven for a year and nothing has broken yet! You do have to be careful not to burn things but I feel like that is user error. Toaster ovens cook a lot faster than regular ovens. I would suggest microwaving items that might cook faster, like burritos, and then putting them in the toaster oven for a crispier taste. Overall, I do like this product, although I know that it can easily be broken if you get a faulty product” — Kyleigh
“This is the best air fryer out there. We have tried so many and this is hands down the best one. No need to preheat it and it does multiple functions just by turning the knob. It even fits an entire frozen pizza to cook. You will not be disappointed.” — M
“This is a really useful appliance to have. Bacon-done in 10 minutes, instead of 30 in the oven. Toaster works great. Haven’t tried baking anything yet, but I expect that it’ll be as simple as the other options.” — Michael
“Absolutely love this workhorse! It makes light of those items I usually bake in the oven. It is extremely fast and saves me a lot of time. My suggestion is to take some time to learn how much time you need to cook your favorites. It is worth your time to save time. And make healthier foods in this too.” — jana4