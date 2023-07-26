This Top-Rated Air Mattress Is Nearly 40% Off Today On Amazon

“The ease of set up, storage and comfort is beyond expectation! The pump allows you to remove all air and store in the most minimal of spaces. This is ideal for comfortable quick setup And take down in a condo.” — stephanie

“This air mattress is really nice. Easy to fill up and stayed tight all night long. Comfortable and easy to set up and easy to take down too. I highly recommend this as a very good buy.” — Donna Sadler

“We’ve already used this a bunch of times for camping, watching fireworks and movie nights in the living room! We love it and it is so quick and easy to inflate and deflate with the built in pump” — Mariah

“Guests stayed on this several nights and were surprised how comfortable it was. Bed was made up with regular sized mattress protector, and sheets. Barely lost any air for days and easy to inflate. Very happy with this item.” — BSis2

“I bought this to stay with my son and his new family. It was easy to set up, comfy and didn’t deflate at all. I have a terrible back and I was shocked to sleep comfortably all week.” — Toree m

“From the time I opened the box about 15 minutes later I was laying on my air mattress. It’s stable, firm. I DON’T feel like I’m going to roll off the edge. I’m very pleased with this air mattress.” — john polson