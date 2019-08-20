Well, it’s way more entertaining than watching tumbleweeds.
Things got a little topsy-turvy on Saturday in Denver when a bunch of air mattresses laid out for an outdoor movie night went sailing in a strong wind.
Robb Manes told CBS Denver that he and his fiancée were at a pool near the park where the movie night was being set up and that he didn’t think much of the air mattresses … until he saw clouds begin to roll in.
“The wind picked up, they lowered the umbrellas at the pool and that’s when the first air mattress kind of flew over the fence.”
Shortly after the inflatable mattresses broke free, Manes took out his phone and recorded the strange scene. He posted his video, titled “The Great Mattress Migration of 2019,” on YouTube later that night and it quickly went viral.
“So majestic,” he wrote of the video on his YouTube channel.
When the clip made its way onto Twitter, people had plenty of jokes.
And, of course, the video also got the meme treatment:
Now excuse us while we edit Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” to this video.