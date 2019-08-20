Well, it’s way more entertaining than watching tumbleweeds.

Things got a little topsy-turvy on Saturday in Denver when a bunch of air mattresses laid out for an outdoor movie night went sailing in a strong wind.

Robb Manes told CBS Denver that he and his fiancée were at a pool near the park where the movie night was being set up and that he didn’t think much of the air mattresses … until he saw clouds begin to roll in.

“The wind picked up, they lowered the umbrellas at the pool and that’s when the first air mattress kind of flew over the fence.”

Prepare to be blown away by this video of a flock of mattresses flying free in the wind. 💨 pic.twitter.com/xGxMJ2vDCG — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 20, 2019

Shortly after the inflatable mattresses broke free, Manes took out his phone and recorded the strange scene. He posted his video, titled “The Great Mattress Migration of 2019,” on YouTube later that night and it quickly went viral.

“So majestic,” he wrote of the video on his YouTube channel.

When the clip made its way onto Twitter, people had plenty of jokes.

Who doesn’t want a free-range mattress? — Garry Baskin (@luvbndad) August 20, 2019

These mattresses were just over it. All they ever asked for was a little extra support. Was that so hard? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 20, 2019

The unbridled majesty of the mattress migration as they sweep across the plains... — Funbungler (@Funbungler) August 20, 2019

"Sadly, not all these mattresses will make it to the sea." — James M Hewitt (@lagoon83) August 20, 2019

What were they showing? Gone With the Wind? — Gordon MacPherson (@Glasgogs) August 20, 2019

a group of mattresses is called a slumber. — cute but no thanks (@tacoflashlight) August 20, 2019

we've all been sleeping on mattresses. they're organizing against us. https://t.co/z1KmWjYcRC — Jay R. Jordan (@JayRJordan) August 20, 2019

And, of course, the video also got the meme treatment:

MOVIE NIGHT FAIL: A movie night under the stars took a turn in Denver, Colorado on Saturday. Air mattresses laid out for ticket holders blew away in a strong wind. According to Robb Manes, who shot the video, the blow-up beds were on the loose for about 30 minutes. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MpQKa7yob6 — Nate Larsen (@NateLarsenKBOI) August 20, 2019

In case nobody else made the edit yet, I was bored: pic.twitter.com/b71cCWceCm — Uncivilized Elk (@UncivilizedElk) August 20, 2019

Set to Chariots of Fire pic.twitter.com/DR6bV51BeP — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) August 20, 2019

william tell overture pic.twitter.com/pJsXbIUnAk — PubicZirconium - Amazon PP Ambassadork (@PubicZirconium) August 20, 2019

Here I made the audio better pic.twitter.com/6KrYp7bJfV — Stephen Tures (@stevetures) August 20, 2019

There. I did it and it's perfect. pic.twitter.com/FEXHlZmjro — Emma Mullan (@EmmaLeahMullan) August 20, 2019

Now excuse us while we edit Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” to this video.