It’s that time of year again when you may find yourself sneezing, sniffling and dabbing at your watery, itchy eyes. Allergy season is upon us, and breathing experts previously told HuffPost that in-home air purification systems can be a great way to reduce the allergens in the air, including as pollen, pet dander, dust and more.

The AirBlu Blue Pure 211+ Auto, currently on sale on Amazon for $70 off, has been highly rated by Consumer Reports for its ability to effectively catch all particle sizes, particularly dust, smoke and allergens. Its clean air delivery rate (arguably one of the most important aspects of an air purifier) is 350 cfm for smoke, a relatively high rate compared to Consumer Reports’ other top-ranking options that shows the Blue Pure 211+ Auto can quickly and effectively filter and recirculate the clean air inside a space.

It also uses a highly porous activated carbon pre-filter as well as HEPA filter (the kind used in hospitals) in order to capture and filter out as many undesired particles as possible. The second pre-filter is machine washable for an easy and more eco-friendly kind of maintenance.

This particular model is compatible with larger rooms up to 550 square feet, making it a great option for bedrooms, living spaces or smaller apartments, plus the compact size makes it easy to move this purifier from room to room. We don’t know how long this sale will be going on, so jump on this now before your next sneeze attack hits.