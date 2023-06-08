This 'Small But Powerful' Air Purifier Is $75 Off Right Now

″Purchased this Air Purifier because it is FDA approved for killing viruses, but really found it to be so much more than just that. The automated monitoring of air quality and speed adjustment to compensate means you can just turn on the device and not think about it. If you are looking for white noise maker, just turn this on high and it does a great job at that. Finally, the 6 month filter is easy to replace and the app tells you when it’s time to do so. No more carbon vs HEPA replacements to track on different cycles, this is a once every 6 month single filter change.” — J.Goke

“So far this air purifier is the best purchase I’ve made in a long time. I can feel the difference in my breathing and sleep quality. I run it on auto 24-7, I have’t turned it off. I usually take melatonin to help me fall asleep but I haven’t needed to take anything at night this last week. It does let out a good amount of cool air, but I think that’s part of why I’m breathing and sleeping better. I just use an extra blanket on my bed. I’d like to get one for each room in the house, they are on the pricier side but well worth the money. I think I’ll be even happier about this purchase as we get into fire season this year on the west coast.” —PDXreviewer

“Small but powerful! I love this little thing. I’ve been running it in my bedroom, which I keep closed up at night and can end up smelling like dogs and humans by the morning. Not only do I find the gentle whir soothing, it really has made a difference in how “stuffy” my bedroom is in the morning. The sensors definitely work - It knows when I’m cooking something that gets smokey or when I’m running a strong essential oil blend and kicks up the fan. Overall it’s very quiet and very cute, and I love how portable it is. I’ll be traveling with it at Christmas to try and kill some containments!” —AJ

“Incredible little machine! This product is amazing! It’s so quiet when it’s on level one or two. Of course louder when it’s on a higher level but what do you expect? It is so small for an air purifier but oh so mighty! The design is so great and not a sore thumb in the room, blends beautifully with the home decor. It’s just such a great product and I would recommend it over and over again for someone that is looking to clean the air in their home. Best part, you can set it to adjust to the air quality so it changes when it needs to. Amazing!” —Mila