This 'Blissfully Quiet' Air Purifier Made Me A Convert, And It's Under $120 Right Now

“Opened box and started using air purifier. Love it as it’s quiet and easy for senior couple to use.” — Sonny

“I bought this for my daughter room as soon as it was turned on you can feel the difference in the air. She loves it.” — Jesse

“Got this purifier for the winter months, and I wish we would have gotten this sooner. It actually works. The entire footprint of this purifier is basically a filter. It’s the largest filter I’ve seen in an air purifier this size. It clears the cooking smells out of the kitchen. I love the way it looks and the Scandi design. The air feels and smells fresher in the house since using this everyday” — Alex Teacher

“I’ve had this for about a week, and so far it’s one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. It DOES improve the quality and smell of the air. It’s quiet except at the highest setting. It is lightweight enough to lift easily. It looks neat and tidy. And the price is very reasonable, rare these days for anything. This is my third air purifer and far and away the best.” — anonymousreader26

“I have two air purifiers for my home. One for my sons room who has severely bad allergies especially with two large dogs and mold/mildew allergens and asthma. One for my living room and dining area and I always receive compliments of how my home doesn’t have a ‘House’ or ‘Lived in’ smell and they immediately notice a difference in the air quality. Within 3 days of using the product I have had to utilize my inhaler less, the pet dandruff and dust has reduced significantly, and my son’s respiratory health was impacted in a positive way which is progress and a miracle. I’m very pleased with this product and cannot recommend them to family and friends enough.” — Jacob Thrasher

“I love this product! I have set it up in my bedroom and the air couldn’t be more clean and crisp! It is super quiet - I can hardly hear It working on auto mode. The fan speeds if used are high velocity, but I will probably never use it! Love it!” — Renee L.

“My wife and I ordered one of these for our new born nursery and ended up ordering three more for the rest of our house. For the price you cannot go wrong with blueair.” — Kelly matlow