Shopping

Breathe Easy With These Prime Day Air Purifier Sales Up To 49% Off

Levoit air purifiers, Bissell Air180 Home air purifiers and Shark's HE601 are all up to 49% off for Prime Day, among others.

Staff Writer

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Purifier-HEPASilent-Wildfire-Allergens-Bacteria/dp/B08FCX8Z52?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62cee157e4b0e6251b37e451%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Blueair air purifier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cee157e4b0e6251b37e451" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Purifier-HEPASilent-Wildfire-Allergens-Bacteria/dp/B08FCX8Z52?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62cee157e4b0e6251b37e451%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Blueair air purifier</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BISSELL%C3%82%C2%AE-Purifier-Filters-allergens-34964/dp/B09V5RDYJ4?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62cee157e4b0e6251b37e451%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bissell Air180 Home air purifier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cee157e4b0e6251b37e451" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BISSELL%C3%82%C2%AE-Purifier-Filters-allergens-34964/dp/B09V5RDYJ4?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62cee157e4b0e6251b37e451%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Bissell Air180 Home air purifier</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LEVOIT-Filtration-Eliminators-Vista-200/dp/B07Q1S7GGJ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62cee157e4b0e6251b37e451%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Levoit air purifier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cee157e4b0e6251b37e451" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LEVOIT-Filtration-Eliminators-Vista-200/dp/B07Q1S7GGJ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62cee157e4b0e6251b37e451%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Levoit air purifier</a>, all on sale for Prime Day.
Amazon
The Blueair air purifier, Bissell Air180 Home air purifier and Levoit air purifier, all on sale for Prime Day.

Whether you’re prone to allergies or congestion or you just like a fresh, good-smelling home, you’ll likely benefit from purchasing an air purifier for your home. Combating dust, dirt, smoke, smells, pollen and other particles, they’re small machines that pack a big bunch.

If you’ve been debating on which purifier to buy, Amazon’s Prime Day sales may help you find the perfect one for your lifestyle and your budget. With sales up to 49% off, these devices are more affordable than ever. Grab one for your kitchen and living room, your kids’ bedrooms or even your home office to keep everyone breathing easy.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Shark HE601 air purifier (49% off)
With six high-speed micro-fans and Clean Sense IQ to track air quality and auto-adjust, the Shark HE601 is perfect for kitchens, living rooms and high-traffic areas in your home. It's super silent and has an advanced odor guard, fighting smells from pets, kids, cooking, messes or noxious cleaning products. The anti-allergen multi-filter traps 99.98% of dust, allergens and smoke.

Promising review: "This air purifier is wonderful! Some highlights include: Appearance - slim profile and the white color looks perfect with my furniture. Packaging & Unboxing - super easy to unbox with very clear directions for setup and use including a quick video. Easy to use - use is simple and remote control allows me to change settings from bed including turning the lights off. Night mode- unit allows you to completely turn off all of its lights at night which is perfect! Noise level - it is the perfect amount of white noise but has different levels you can set it to if you wanted it quieter; however, the setting below #3 say they do not filter allergens. Overall a great air filter. I noticed after the first night using it I woke up with less congestion and felt very well rested! Definitely recommend." — Lmichele17
$229.99 at Amazon (originally $449.99)
2
Amazon
Bissell Air180 home air purifier (44% off)
With a multi-layer filtration system, the Bissell air180 captures both larger and smaller particles and airborne allergens like dust, pollen and smoke. It has a 360-degree air intake, ensuring fresher air all around.

Promising reviews: "Ready to turn on out of the box! Easy set up and control system! I like the design! It fits almost any room in my house and it’s lightweight so it’s easy to move if I want. The filter is big and seems to be industrial like. I checked replacements and looks to be affordable so another reason why I am excited about this one. Plus bissell does a lot with helping save pets and I have other bissell products that I like so happy to have another one!" — Laberta
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $179.99)
3
Amazon
Blueair 411 Auto air purifier (34% off)
Inspired by Swedish design, this sleek air purifier is as useful as it is cool. With asthma plus allergy filters, it can eliminate 99.97% of particles of smog, smoke, pollen, dust, pet dander and household odors while operating super-quietly in rooms up to 912 square feet.

Promising review: "Love this air purifier! It has great design and I really like the auto feature with color indicator. It is super sensitive to changes in the air, which makes me feel good about how well it works. It is very quiet once it has cleared the air so if you are looking for some white noise, this is not for you. Overall, great product...already purchased a second one!" — ShoeLoverAnonymous
$93.09 at Amazon (originally $139.99)
4
Amazon
Druiap air purifier (50% off)
With a high-efficiency particulate air filter, the Druiap purifier works to remove 99.97% of particles like smells, smoke, pet dander, dust and bacteria in sneezes. You can run it all night on sleep mode so that it's super silent and not disruptive.

Promising review: "This is a very sleek design, it is also very quiet . The display is modern and beautiful. It shows your humidity level and how many hours left on your filter! I waited a few days to review the quality of air, It works! I can really tell a difference!" — Stephanie
$49.99 with coupon (originally $99.99)
5
Amazon
Levoit Vista 200 air purifier (30% off)
Specifically aimed for tackling dry throats, congestion, allergies and asthma, this Levoit air purifier traps 99.97% of airborne particles. It also functions as a night light with adjustable brightness, and fits nicely on a bedside table.

Promising review: "Ever since I moved to basement life with my 2 cats, the air conditioning becomes a problem. Especially in my bedroom. This elegant designed air purifier does the job for me. I used to cough for a few months due to poor air condition and pet smell over time, the problem has been greatly reduced over a few days of use. Low noise, different level settings. Also I'm a tech guy and it fits with my PC sets very well. The night lights are good additional, easy to use and fast shipment, no regret for this purchase." — Arial
$62.99 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
58% off the newest version of the Amazon HD Fire TV stick that's now 50% faster

Prime Day's Over Halfway Done, So Don't Miss These 50% Off Or More Deals Before Prices Shoot Back Up

Popular in the Community

shoppingAmazonhomeprime daysales

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

What Therapists Think Of Staying In A ‘So-So’ Marriage

Food & Drink

How To Make A Perfect Negroni, An Easy Drink You Can Definitely Master

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Funny Names Kids Have For Things

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do After A Fight

Wellness

9 Things Only People With IBS Will Understand

Style & Beauty

Men, Put On Your Sunscreen. You’re Way More Likely To Die Of Skin Cancer.

Shopping

All These Crocs Are On Sale For Prime Day

Shopping

What Our Shopping Editors Are Buying For Themselves On Prime Day

Shopping

Zojirushi, The Iconic Kitchen Brand From Japan, Is On Sale For Amazon Prime

Shopping

Deals On Deals Alert: 37 Things Under $25 You’ll Want To Buy Before Prime Day's Over

Shopping

Gather Around This Portable Campfire That's Over 50% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

Listen Up! These Are The Best Speaker Deals During Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

Epic Prime Day Deals To Spruce Up Your Home

Shopping

Make Your Dentist Proud With These Teeth Care Products Available At Prime Day

Shopping

Prime Day's Almost Done: Get These 50% Off Or More Deals Before Prices Shoot Back Up

Shopping

If You’re A Parent, You’ll Want To Check Out These Amazing Deals Before Prime Day Ends Tonight

Shopping

The 'Amazon Coat' Is 45% Off For Amazon Prime Day, Today Only

Shopping

Breville Smart Ovens Are 20% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

18 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype *And* On Sale This Prime Day

Shopping

How To Help 15 Middle School Teachers: Shop Their Amazon Wish Lists

Parenting

When Should Kids Under 5 Get The Vaccine If They Recently Had COVID?

Shopping

26 Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

This Smart Reusable Notebook That All My Friends Have Is Up To 42% Off On Prime Day

Shopping

This Dentist-Approved Water Flosser Is 55% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumbler Is Back In Stock (For Now)

Shopping

Wheels Up! Snag The Best Prime Day Luggage Deals Before Your Next Trip

Shopping

Here Are All The Best Amazon Prime Day Style Deals

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Pricey Prime Day Buys Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

This Jackery Portable Power Station Is 41% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals In Every Category

Shopping

Get Your Glow On! St. Tropez's Iconic Self-Tanner Mousse Is 30% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Vacuums Are On Sale Right Now For Amazon Prime

Shopping

These Adidas Running Shoes Are At The Top Of My Prime Day Wish List

Shopping

I'm A Wellness Editor. Here Are Items Worth Buying On Prime Day.

Shopping

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

Now Is Your Chance To Save Over 50% On The 23AndMe Genetic Testing Kit

Shopping

The Internet's Favorite Inflatable Hot Tub Is On Sale For Prime Day

Shopping

The Apple Watch Series 7 Is 30% Off Right Now For Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

Expensive-But-Worth-It Beauty Products Are On Major Sale For Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

26 Practical Prime Day Deals That’ll Make Life Easier