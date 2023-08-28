Shoppinghomesmall spacesair purifier

The Highest-Rated Air Purifiers That Will Clean The Air In A Small Space

Perfect for small rooms, these air purifiers will provide a breath of fresh air.
Long utilized by folks with allergies and sensitivities to pet dander, pollen, and dust, air purifiers have become decidedly mainstream thanks to a proliferation of affordable options and growing consumer consciousness about healthy air quality.

These days, air purifiers are a home staple, helping to keep your indoor space comfortable whether you live with pets or amidst dust or a smoggy outside environment.

Of course, the best air purifier for you depends on your specific needs. For those looking to clean the air in smaller spaces, you can’t go wrong with these five highly-rated picks that are all available at Amazon.

1
A bestelling Levoit Core 300 air purifier
Rating: 4.7 out of 5

The Levoit Core 300 air purifier is an established internet favorite thanks to its effective filtration system that puts pollutants, smoke, pet dander and allergens through three levels of filters, including a HEPA filter. But what makes this air purifier really stand out is its thoughtful details, like its whisper-soft night mode and the display-off feature that allows you to turn its LED light off so it won't bother you when you're trying to sleep.

Promising review: "We are quite pleased with this air purifier. We have a cat, a large dog, and one family member with seasonal allergies. Plus, we live fairly close to Canada which means we have had semi-regular air quality alerts due to the wildfires. That’s a lot for one small purifier to handle! We were so thrilled with the results we purchased another one for the other side of our house. After a few months of use we can clearly tell that pet dander is reduced, cooking odors are gone in minutes, allergens are reduced, and even during air quality alerts the air in our house has a crisp lightness. We run both of them 24/7, using the lowest setting at night and the middle setting during the day. One bonus we were not anticipating is that we now run our central air far less due to the constant air circulation. As a result, there has been no increase in our electric bill. The Levoit is also easy to maintain. I vacuum every few weeks and will replace the filter every 6-8 months. That’s it! This unit is small so it’s easy to have more than one. And it’s so quiet I can sit next to it and not have to turn up the volume on the tv. I will be purchasing another one for the basement. We were initially going to buy a Dyson, but after some research decided to give Levoit a try. We ended up with far more coverage and efficiency by running a few smaller units as opposed to one larger unit. Highly recommend." — Joe S.
$99.99 at Amazon
2
The Aroeve air purifier with an aromatherapy function
Rating: 4.4 out of 5

This high efficiency air purifier utilizes a fan with strong suction, 360 degree circulation and tightly woven filters that promise to help give you air that, as one reviewer put it, is as "crisp and clean" as the air in the Swiss Alps. Reviewers like its built-in timer, and those who enjoy aromatherapy will appreciate the sponge pad at the top of the machine where you can add essential oils for circulation throughout your room. It's available in three colors and includes a HEPA filter.

Promising reviews: "I bought two for my children’s rooms which are in a basement of an old house without a window. So glad I did! This product is quiet, has lights that double as night lights but aren't too bright (which you can also adjust or turn off), has multiple functions and TRULY removes smells. My son’s room sometimes has a weird and old smell and after running the purifier it smells great! There’s also the option to set a timer which is wonderful. Bonus — there’s an indicator that goes off once the purifier runs 2,000 hours to remind you to change the filter and there’s a small aromatherapy insert at the top for essential oils. 10/10 recommend!" — Yu
$49.99+ at Amazon (originally $69.99)
3
The Blueair 411a Max air purifier
Rating: 4.4 out of 5

I own this HEPA air purifier myself and love it. It helps quickly clear my bedroom air from pet dander, smog and pollen, and I love being able to toggle between its four modes when I need lighter or heavier duty purifying. It also "reads" the air quality and turns its display different colors to indicate whether your air quality is excellent, good, moderate, polluted or very polluted, an informational feature I appreciate. The deciding factor for me, however, was the affordability of its replacement filters, which make this model an cost-effective option for the long term.

Promising review: "Within three days of using this product I have had to utilize my inhaler less, the pet dandruff and dust in our home has reduced significantly, and my son's respiratory health was impacted in a positive way which is progress and a miracle. I'm very pleased with this product and cannot recommend them to family and friends enough." — Jacob Thrasher
$139.99 at Amazon
4
A pluggable Germ Guardian air purifier with nightlight
Rating: 4.3 out of 5

This multifunctional plug-in air purifier measures a compact 7 inches, making it a great option to plug in next to your cat's litter box or other small space. It sports a handy nightlight function and even has an essential oil pad included so you can enjoy some aromatherapy. Although it doesn't have a HEPA filter, it does have an allergen filter and a carbon filter for odors.

Promising review: "We have a small bathroom (around 40 sq. ft) where we keep the cat box. Although we are always cleaning it, between the cats and people use, sometimes it would be hard to keep this bathroom smelling clean. After reading reviews, I decided to take a chance on this unit. It definitely made a big difference. I found myself walking past the bathroom and taking several deep 'sniffs' periodically throughout the day just to verify it is continuously cleaning but it always smalls clean, fresh and crisp. We have tried sprays, scented oils, and other deodorizers but this so far has worked the best. My husband is so impressed he wants me to order one for the master bath. Although there is a low fan noise, the noise level is not so loud as to be a concern for us. It plugs in snugly and gives a clean silhouette. The soft blue light is a great nightlight. We haven’t tried it in a larger room but I would recommend for small spaces such as a bathroom." — Kathleen Walsh
$31.87 at Amazon (originally $35.87)
5
A cordless, portable Pure Enrichment air purifier
Rating: 4.3 out of 5

This portable HEPA air purifier weighs less than a pound and stands 8.5 inches tall, so you can easily carry it between rooms or take it in your car. It promises to clean 9 cubic feet of air per minute, and its rechargeable battery provides up to 12 hours of continuous use before requiring another charge. Notably, the Pure Enrichment purifier includes a five year warranty.

Promising review: "I purchased this air purifier primarily for use at work. The size makes it especially nice as it's easy to have on the desk without taking up workspace. The rechargeable feature is also nice since it doesn't need an outlet to operate. It has made a positive difference with the respiratory challenges I experienced at work before having this air purifier. I also actually like the fan noise, especially on the high setting, as for me, it is a natural sound that is better than silence. The handle also serves as a stand, which is a clever added feature, and the five year warranty provides some assurance, particular for those experiencing issues early after purchase. I also have two of the Pure Enrichment floor air purifiers, and I am as happy with the performance of this little one as I am with the floor units." — Chad
$39.99 at Amazon

