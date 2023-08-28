Rating:
4.7 out of 5
The Levoit Core 300 air purifier is an established internet favorite
thanks to its effective filtration system that puts pollutants, smoke, pet dander and allergens through three levels of filters, including a HEPA filter. But what makes this air purifier really stand out is its thoughtful details, like its whisper-soft night mode
and the display-off feature
that allows you to turn its LED light off so it won't bother you when you're trying to sleep. Promising review:
"We are quite pleased with this air purifier. We have a cat, a large dog, and one family member with seasonal allergies. Plus, we live fairly close to Canada which means we have had semi-regular air quality alerts due to the wildfires. That’s a lot for one small purifier to handle! We were so thrilled with the results we purchased another one for the other side of our house. After a few months of use we can clearly tell that pet dander is reduced, cooking odors are gone in minutes, allergens are reduced, and even during air quality alerts the air in our house has a crisp lightness.
We run both of them 24/7, using the lowest setting at night and the middle setting during the day. One bonus we were not anticipating is that we now run our central air far less due to the constant air circulation. As a result, there has been no increase in our electric bill. The Levoit is also easy to maintain. I vacuum every few weeks and will replace the filter every 6-8 months. That’s it! This unit is small so it’s easy to have more than one. And it’s so quiet I can sit next to it and not have to turn up the volume on the tv. I will be purchasing another one for the basement. We were initially going to buy a Dyson
, but after some research decided to give Levoit a try. We ended up with far more coverage and efficiency by running a few smaller units as opposed to one larger unit. Highly recommend." — Joe S.