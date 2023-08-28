Long utilized by folks with allergies and sensitivities to pet dander, pollen, and dust , air purifiers have become decidedly mainstream thanks to a proliferation of affordable options and growing consumer consciousness about healthy air quality.

These days, air purifiers are a home staple, helping to keep your indoor space comfortable whether you live with pets or amidst dust or a smoggy outside environment.

Of course, the best air purifier for you depends on your specific needs. For those looking to clean the air in smaller spaces, you can’t go wrong with these five highly-rated picks that are all available at Amazon.