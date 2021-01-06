Air Traffic Control Breach Probed After Threat To Avenge Soleimani Killing

Federal authorities are investigating an apparent breach of an air traffic control system in New York after someone broadcast a threat, deemed noncredible, to fly a plane into the U.S. Capitol.

Audio of the threat, obtained by CBS News, warns that a plane will crash into the Capitol building on Wednesday and that the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the U.S. early last year, will be avenged.

The threat was reportedly made on Monday, the one-year anniversary of Soleimani’s death. Iranian officials have vowed revenge since the killing.

BREAKING: The FBI and FAA are looking into a breach of air traffic control frequencies after a threat was made about flying a plane into the Capitol tomorrow.



The threat is not considered credible, but the breach of aviation communications is alarming.



Here's @jeffpeguescbs pic.twitter.com/0vHZLxQhj7 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 5, 2021

The FBI is investigating what it is considering a breach of aviation radio frequencies, CBS and CNN reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting, a spokesperson told HuffPost. The FAA “works closely with federal law enforcement and national security partners on any reported security threats that may impact aviation safety,” the spokesperson said.

U.S. Capitol police are working with other federal law enforcement authorities, a spokesperson told CNN.

Members of the House and Senate will gather in the Capitol on Wednesday to certify the Electoral College vote in the 2020 election.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People attend a ceremony in Iran on Saturday to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of Qassem Soleimani.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!