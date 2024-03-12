Airbnb Bans Security Cameras Inside Rentals

Airbnb officially banned the use of indoor security cameras at any of its rental listings worldwide in an effort to prioritize user privacy, the company said Monday.
The company had previously allowed listers to install indoor security cameras to monitor common areas inside properties as long as the devices were disclosed on a booking page. But the company has faced criticism amid reports that some rentals contained hidden cameras, to the point that experts have been asked to share tips for users to spot any nefarious equipment.
“Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb,” Juniper Downs, the head of the company’s community policy and partnerships team, said in a blog post. “These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community.”
The change will formally go into effect on April 30.
Airbnb said a majority of its listings do not report having a security camera and the change will likely only impact a small portion of the rentals available on the platform. Equipment including doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors will still be allowed, but hosts will be required to disclose any outdoor cameras before guests book.
“These cameras will also be prohibited from monitoring indoor spaces of a listing and are not allowed in certain outdoor areas where there’s a greater expectation of privacy, like an enclosed outdoor shower or sauna,” the company said.
VRBO, a competitor to Airbnb, has prohibited internal cameras since 2022.