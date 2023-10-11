Booking a vacation rental through platforms like Airbnb has become a popular alternative to making a hotel reservation in recent years.
Depending on your needs as a traveler and the nature of your trip, these types of accommodations might be preferable ― perhaps for large family reunions or bachelor parties, or in situations where privacy and social distancing are crucial. But short-term rentals have gotten their fair share of negative ― and humorous ― attention.
One of the most common platforms for this discourse is X, formerly known as Twitter, where many users have shared bizarre anecdotes and hilarious observations about their experiences with Airbnb and other vacation rental services. Below, we’ve rounded up a funny and relatable selection.
airbnb hosts be like— alexa (@mariokartdwi) May 25, 2019
when you arrive at the house walk up the first set of outside stairs, leading to the secret door. open the door. inside will be my roomate with a riddle, once solved he will give you the key. there are 7 possible doors the key may open, it’s is up to you t
thoughts and prayers to the last occupant of our airbnb who clearly thought this coaster was a digestive pic.twitter.com/B7nUgNKHvy— Hotel Lux (@hotelluxband) April 23, 2021
Finished the (1) roll of toilet paper in my airbnb and asked the host where I could find extra and he said the supermarket pic.twitter.com/RH9a17nj1s— Corey Jacob (@coreytimes) October 4, 2023
Airbnb: $200 cleaning fee— 𝐁𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐡𝐧 (@Buncahn) April 25, 2022
Also Airbnb: 𝒑𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒄𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒖𝒑𝒐𝒏 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈
The owner of my AirBnB has a dog named Kevin. His human-sounding name terrified me at first. pic.twitter.com/8CrUV1hMOp— palmer ward (@decentbirthday) July 1, 2019
Airbnb be like “3 bedroom, 11 beds”— a$$$h👅 (@pr0mised_) September 29, 2020
A cooking show where they have to prepare a meal in a vacation rental using the pots, pans, and knives from Walgreens.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 22, 2022
Arrived at an Airbnb and this is above my bed. Can’t wait for an evil witch to eat me in my sleep. pic.twitter.com/zndQZ5kXLP— Phil Lester (@AmazingPhil) July 15, 2019
airbnb host in 🇺🇸:— nvpkp (@nvpkp) February 3, 2022
the key is in a lockbox, wifi password is on the fridge, please don't contact me, have a nice trip!!
airbnb host in 🇬🇷:
*knocks on bed frame* yes, sturdy bed, look. you will conceive your children in my home.
I need to take a beta blocker every single time I look at this picture of the kitchen in a Catskills vacation rental pic.twitter.com/vF6PlBUKen— Helen Rosner (@hels) May 27, 2019
No idea why AirBnB’s business is suffering. Anyway last time I stayed at one I forgot to separate garbage and recycling and the owner shot me with a bow and arrow— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) June 28, 2023
still haven’t fully recovered from what my Airbnb host texted me pic.twitter.com/vMshmLFkhI— Chris Fleming (@chrisfluming) August 18, 2019
So dehumanising writing a little blurb about yourself to the AirBnb host when u request a booking. Please sir let me pay a weeks wages so I can stay in your lodgings. I am but a humble, boring man, I am quiet as a mouse. I have no fun or disruptive friends. I love landlords ❤️— Mike Townsend (@townsendyesmate) July 17, 2023
What the fuck is this cup at this airbnb pic.twitter.com/heGYg2CHfx— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) September 5, 2021
First day at AirBnB pic.twitter.com/lvfWMsgn4n— Dan White (@atdanwhite) August 24, 2022
Airbnb will tell you it’s 150 a night and you when you go to checkout for 2 nights it’s $1,987— 50 Shades of Greg (@greg_ramirez21) May 17, 2021
Everybody say a quick prayer for Tom, my Airbnb host who, upon request to use his toaster, told me with pain in his voice that “she took the toaster when she left me”— Evan J. Worthen (@harambevan) March 20, 2019
We are staying in an AirBnB in deepest Wales for the week. I have pressed a button on a remote with no idea what it was for, and it amazingly does this: pic.twitter.com/Gi8Zn523BB— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) August 13, 2018
Looking at vacation rentals I can’t afford is my love language.— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) July 11, 2020
i’m done with airbnb lmao these motherfuckers have curfews, quiet hours, and chore lists now. i will be at a HOTEL.— caleb (@calebsaysthings) June 14, 2022
An AirBnB accused me of stealing a laptop from her home. It’s offensive for a lot of reasons, but mostly because she accused me of stealing a Dell.— Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) December 16, 2020
Airbnb host: 4 beds— Kay (@KaylarWill) March 31, 2021
The beds: one queen, sofa bed, air mattress & a bunkbed
AirBnB: No partying allowed!— KiyaTheDoll (@jakiyabwiley) June 8, 2021
The House: pic.twitter.com/lpm4nl5wsm
The stages of sharing a vacation rental with another family are:— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) July 20, 2023
1. Wish we were more like them
2. At least we’re not like them
What do you not want to find in your vacation rental in a very small town pic.twitter.com/WIPxkrJa9W— Captain Awkward (@CAwkward) October 18, 2019
One time an AirBnB lady asked me to keep an eye out for her cat & if I saw him, to catch him & bring him back in the house where I presumably was to cat sit him for the rest of my stay. Ma’am, I’m not here for a capture & rescue mission, I’m on a business trip.— Caissie (@Caissie) June 14, 2022
My 3-year-old picking up a tiny Spider-Man figurine in the kid’s room of this Airbnb, his brow furrowed, he turns it over in his hand a few times, examining it. “What is it?” he whispers to himself. He stares at it for a long time then whispers, his voice shakey: “I…love him.”— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 1, 2022
Me messaging “5 July” to my French Airbnb host instead of “July 5th” pic.twitter.com/n8cnwPeOmQ— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) July 3, 2021
I know times are tough, but someone is trying to AirBnb a 2011 Toyota Sienna for $100 USD per night. pic.twitter.com/dKlVV64MAO— THIQUE! BINI BADDIE⚡️ (@Aizehinomo) August 19, 2022
tfw you arrive at your @airbnb and realize that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into pic.twitter.com/ImlxVWtAXF— David Holtz (@daveholtz) July 10, 2023
Do Airbnb hosts just like mentally block out the fact that people have fucked all over their home— limp brittzkit (@Brittymigs) May 3, 2021
im going to LA tomorrow and my airbnb host is super hot and i am prepared to be seduced or murdered either way i'd be honored— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) June 3, 2018
My boyfriend really booked an airbnb with BUNK BEDS for our ANNIVERSARY pic.twitter.com/jpeqtv1jHC— 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) September 26, 2020
(Texting my Airbnb host) everything has been great, can’t wait for you to get home so we can finally hang out— Nathan Hare (@nathanharenice) July 3, 2022
we left the airbnb and this is what the host just sent, i am literally in tears pic.twitter.com/FtWq9gzh1l— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) May 2, 2022
My boyfriend & I checked into our vacation rental and are convinced we are now in a horror movie.— Jude Atwood (@JudeAtwood) September 27, 2020
-the house we rented is on a deserted 90-acre ranch in the desert
-there is no cell reception
-the groundskeeper told us he would lock the driveway gate behind him when he left
/1 pic.twitter.com/GnXBBhnH9q
Someone on AirBNB group said their guest didn’t find this funny wrote a bad review— Porsha (@theporshaedmun) March 6, 2020
😂😂😂😂 it’s hilarious pic.twitter.com/BWPEUyhNFv
I look at vacation rentals in faraway places way too often for someone who doesn’t like leaving her couch.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) April 8, 2021
My therapist: The A24 AirBnB isn't real. It can't hurt you.— alex, smooth lamp operator & nda breaker (@mrbupp) October 6, 2023
My friend: pic.twitter.com/hfUsDPPoc4
can't stand an airbnb host that tries to have too many rules. "quiet hours after 9 pm"?? "no guests without host permission"??— caleb (@calebsaysthings) April 3, 2021
listen babe my part of this was giving you money. your part is to tell me the wifi password. that's it. that's the end of the relationship.
