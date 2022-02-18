Shopping

Airline-Compliant Pet Carriers For Traveling With Dogs And Cats

Keep your pet safe and secure with one of these pet carriers, including ones from Roverlund and Wild.

Traveling with your dog or cat can be quite stressful. You have to figure out what to pack for them before you leave, make sure they’ll have enough food and, if you’re traveling by plane, determine what to put them in. For the latter, that’s where travel pet carriers come in handy.

These airplane-friendly carriers give your dog or cat a place to sit and stand in while you’re in the airport and on the plane. They’re made to fit underneath the seat in front of you, so you don’t have to worry about being too far away from them. But it’s important to pay attention to the specific dimensions of the pet carrier you’re eyeing and take the size of your pet into consideration before purchasing. Not every pet carrier on the market is small enough to abide by airline dimension guidelines. To make life a bit easier, we linked to some airline pages below that detail their carry-on pet carrier dimension limits and details:

Many pet carriers also come with handles, padded straps, built-in pet beds or an open pocket on the side so it can attach to the handle of your suitcase for easy travel through the airport.

If you have a trip coming up and still aren’t sure how your pet will tag along, we rounded up nine of the cutest, airline-compliant pet carriers just for you. Remember to always double-check with your specific airline to make sure the dimensions of the carrier are in line what what’s allowed on board.

1
Roverlund
Roverlund Out-of-Office pet carrier
This soft-sided option triples as an airline-compliant pet carrier, car seat and portable dog or cat bed. It even comes with a leash to take along with you. Roverlund claims this carrier complies with several airline sizing requirements and has flown on Delta, United, American, Southwest, JetBlue, Alaskan, Spirit and Allegiant, but be sure to double-check your airline's sizing rules before buying. The small size is suitable for most dogs and cats up to 15 pounds, while the large size is best for most dogs and cats up to 25 pounds. The carrier comes in six color combinations, including camo and orange, camo and magenta, desert camo and blue, blue, black and yellow, and black and magenta.

Dimensions of the small size: 17 inches by 11 inches by 10.5 inches
Dimensions of the large size: 19 inches by 11.75 inches by 11.5 inches
Get it at Roverlund for $149.
2
Amazon
Refrze pet carrier
Best for pets up to 15 pounds, this foldable soft pet carrier fits under most airplane seats, but confirm with your specific airline before purchasing. It has mesh breathable openings on all sides and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and handles for easier carrying.

Dimensions of the medium size: 17 inches 12 by 11 inches
Get it on Amazon for $25.99.
3
Away Travel
Away pet carrier
From the brand known best for its suitcases comes a pet carrier stylish enough for your pup or cat. It has sherpa bedding, a water-resistant lining and multiple pockets to keep small accessories. The carrier meets Federal Aviation Administration regulations and has been approved by the Center for Pet Safety. It also comes with a safety collar clip to prevent pets from escaping when you open it. Away's pet carrier is suitable for pets up to 18 pounds. Color options are black nylon, coast nylon and a limited-edition dark swirl.

Dimensions: 18.7 inches by 10.8 inches by 10.75 inches
Get it at Away for $225.
4
Wild One
Wild One travel carrier
This one has a flexible frame for storage and comes in spruce green, black and tan. The breathable mesh walls allow for proper air circulation and the shoulder strap also doubles as a leash. But the coolest part about this carrier is that it has an interior cushion that folds out into a comfy pet bed. It's recommended for dogs up to 16 pounds.

Dimensions: 17.5 inches by 11 inches by 10 inches
Get it at Wild One for $125.
5
Amazon
Henkelion pet carrier
The medium size of this collapsible pet carrier is designed for pets up to 15 pounds. It comes with padded adjustable straps, handles for carrying and a cozy, washable fleece bed. Choose from black, blue, pink or green color options.

Dimensions of the medium size: 17 inches by 11 inches by 11 inches
Get it on Amazon for $28.99.
6
Diggs
A travel carrier that has its own waste management system
This travel carrier has its own quick waste management system with the help of Diggs' Pee Pads, which are adhesive, leak-free and can be inserted and removed from the carrier through the side panel, without disturbing your pet. The carrier even went through a crash test and received a five-star rating from the Center for Pet Safety. The dimensions meet most airlines' carry-on pet carrier guidelines, but check with your airline before purchasing. It fits dogs and cats up to 18 pounds. Get it in gray or blue.

Dimensions: 20 inches by 10.8 inches by 11.5 inches
Get it at Diggs for $225.
7
Chewy
Sherpa's Delta airline-approved dog and cat carrier
This carrier is approved for most airlines and, through the Guaranteed on Board program, is specifically approved for Delta Airlines (it comes with a Delta luggage tag), American Airlines, United Airlines and Air Canada Airlines. Built with a padded carrying strap and adjustable non-slip shoulder, you can both travel comfortably. The carrier even has patented spring wire so it can be pushed down to fit under a plane seat. It's suitable for pets up to 16 pounds.

Dimensions: 18 inches by 11 inches by 10.5 inches
Get it at Chewy for $50.39.
8
Amazon
Snoozer roll around 4-in-1 pet carrier
Travel with full convenience with this 4-in-1 pet carrier. It functions as a backpack, rolling carrier, carry-on bag and a car seat. Mesh panels are on three sides, allowing proper breathing space and circulation for your furry family member, plus it includes a multi-stage telescopic handle that pushes all the way down so the carrier fits under seats. It fits pets up to 15 pounds.

Dimensions for the medium size: 20 inches by 13 inches by 10 inches
Get it on Amazon for $128.95.
9
Mark and Graham
Mark and Graham Buddy pet carrier
Designed as a carry-on bag, this carrier from Mark and Graham holds up to 16 pounds and complies with TSA guidelines to fit under the plane seat in front of you. It's made of durable nylon and has net panels on two sides. You can even get the bag embroidered to include your pet's name for an extra personalized (and easily recognizable) touch. Color choices include ivory and navy.

Dimensions: 18 inches by 11.5 inches by 11 inches
Get it at Mark and Graham for $179.
An ultra-fluffy fleece blanket

33 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By

