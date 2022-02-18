Traveling with your dog or cat can be quite stressful. You have to figure out what to pack for them before you leave, make sure they’ll have enough food and, if you’re traveling by plane, determine what to put them in. For the latter, that’s where travel pet carriers come in handy.

These airplane-friendly carriers give your dog or cat a place to sit and stand in while you’re in the airport and on the plane. They’re made to fit underneath the seat in front of you, so you don’t have to worry about being too far away from them. But it’s important to pay attention to the specific dimensions of the pet carrier you’re eyeing and take the size of your pet into consideration before purchasing. Not every pet carrier on the market is small enough to abide by airline dimension guidelines. To make life a bit easier, we linked to some airline pages below that detail their carry-on pet carrier dimension limits and details:

Many pet carriers also come with handles, padded straps, built-in pet beds or an open pocket on the side so it can attach to the handle of your suitcase for easy travel through the airport.

If you have a trip coming up and still aren’t sure how your pet will tag along, we rounded up nine of the cutest, airline-compliant pet carriers just for you. Remember to always double-check with your specific airline to make sure the dimensions of the carrier are in line what what’s allowed on board.

