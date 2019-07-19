HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Ever since Apple ditched the headphone jack, the wireless headphones phenomenon has taken over. They’re everywhere these days — in the ears of grown men on the subway and teens in school hallways, not to mention littered around the streets.

AirPods offer incredible sound quality and convenience, but they inevitably fall out of people’s ears at the most inconvenient times. And with a hefty $159 price tag, that’s a lot of money falling on to subway tracks, through sidewalk grates and onto the dirty street. Fortunately, there are quality alternatives out there that won’t cost you an arm and a leg — like the Treblab X2 True Wireless Earbuds.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

With noise-canceling, water-resistance features, a powerful 3D sound and 10 hours of play time, the X2s are perfect for blocking out the world around you — no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

More importantly, though, these earbuds actually stay in your ears, thanks to their winged design. Run, jump, flip or bike and the X2s will still hang in there.

You can pick up the Treblab X2 True Wireless Earbuds in black for just $59.99 right now — 59% off the original retail value of $150. If you really want to embody the look of AirPods, sans the price tag, there’s also a white pair of X2s. They’re also usually $150, but you can pick up a pair on sale for $67.

Want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews? Sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Treblab X2 True Wireless Earbuds - $59.99



See Deal

Treblab X2 True Wireless Earbuds (White) - $66.99



See Deal