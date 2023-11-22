Walmart Apple's AirPods Pros are mega-discounted for a Black Friday deal at Walmart while supplies last.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your earbuds, buy a pair with noise-cancellation, nail a gift for an iPhone-lover in your life or you sadly lost a previous pair in a vacuuming mishap (it happens), you’ll be thrilled to know Walmart is offering second-generation Apple AirPods Pros for a whopping 32% off today for Black Friday.

Advertisement

It’s a rarely seen price in a deal that’s worth jumping on. AirPods Pros have a list price of $249, and when discounted are typically priced between $199 and $229, meaning you’ll save up to $80 by grabbing a pair today.

You should know up front that timing is critical: This deal only lasts as long as the AirPods Pros are in stock. When regular AirPods went on sale in an early Black Friday deal a couple weeks ago, they sold out in a day. Walmart+ members have exclusive online access to the sale for three hours before it becomes available to the public, but you can join and immediately access this deal, plus get benefits like free delivery, quick shipping and discounts on gas for a year.

At any rate, the AirPods Pros are worth splurging on. Not only will you save money, but you’ll love the 2x noise cancellation that blocks out noise around you, the transparency mode that lets you listen to your audio content and stay aware of sounds around you for safety, the customizable comfortable fit and the crisp, clear sound and calls.

Advertisement

With Apple’s H2 chip, these earbuds also offer to 30 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled when you use the charging case, which is powered by a lightning cable that probably matches the one you already use with other devices.

The AirPods Pros pair simply and easily with both Apple and Android devices, and all you have to do to change the volume is swipe up or down on the stem. The touch control also means you can simpy press the stem to play, pause, answer or end a call, or hold your finger on it to switch between transparency mode and noise cancellation. They really couldn’t be easier to use, and for a limited time, they’re at a price that’s so, so much easier on the wallet.