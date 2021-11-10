It’s a very good day when Target is having a massive tech sale on wireless Bluetooth earbuds and headphones. In fact, it’s like Black Friday has come early, because this sale includes top products like Apple Airpods and Airpods Pro, Beats headphones Powerbeats and best-sellers from the likes of JBL, Sony and Bose, not to mention a selection of great gaming headsets, too. From over-ear sets with Alexa built in to buds that won’t budge during a workout, there’s something among our picks below or in the full sale online for everyone ― and your next favorite pair may be as much as 57% off.