Target's Sale On Airpods, Earbuds And Headphones Is Like Black Friday Came Early

Get the coolest wireless buds, Beats headphones and Airpods for up to 57% off right now.

Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living, Work/Life)

It’s a very good day when Target is having a massive tech sale on wireless Bluetooth earbuds and headphones. In fact, it’s like Black Friday has come early, because this sale includes top products like Apple Airpods and Airpods Pro, Beats headphones Powerbeats and best-sellers from the likes of JBL, Sony and Bose, not to mention a selection of great gaming headsets, too. From over-ear sets with Alexa built in to buds that won’t budge during a workout, there’s something among our picks below or in the full sale online for everyone ― and your next favorite pair may be as much as 57% off.

9
Beats Powerbeats Pro (40% off)
Beats
These workout-perfect faves have a built-in mic and Apple's H1 headphones chip, and they're one of Wirecutter's three picks for best wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Just five minutes in the charging case adds 90 minutes of use, and you'll also appreciate the water- and sweat-resistant build (not to mention that Beats quality).

Get them for $149.99 in black, blue, red, yellow or pink, plus ivory (originally $249.90).
8
AirPods Pro with wireless charging case (20% off)
Target
With the ability to switch between noise cancellation mode and a transparency mode that enables you to hear the world around you, you'll never miss a thing. Each sweat-resistant pair comes with three sizes of soft silicone tips for customizable fit, a wireless charging case and fast, easy connection to your iPhone or Apple laptop.

Get them for $199.99 (originally $249).
7
Beats Solo3 wireless headphones in black or rose gold (50% off)
Target
With the sound Beats is known for and up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use on a single charge, you can hardly go wrong using these for calls, commutes and more. The Fast Fuel feature provides 3 hours of playback after just 5 minutes of charging when the battery is low.

Get it in black or rose gold for $99.99 (originally $199.99).
6
Bose QuietComfort 35II noise-canceling wireless headphones with Alexa (33% off)
Target
These headphones are legendary for being both comfortable and canceling — noise-canceling, that is. They also have settings you can personalize through the Bose app and a dual-mic system for clear phone calls.

Get it for $199 in silver or black (originally $299.99).
5
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (41% off)
Target
These chic, ergonomic buds are compatible with both Android and iOS, plus they've got active noise cancellation, enhanced bass, true wireless and a built-in mic.

Get it in mystic bronze, black or white for $99.99 (originally $169.99).
4
AirPods with wired charging case (8% off)
Target
Don't mind a wired charging case? Then these specific AirPods may be for you. Always on, they can sense when they're in your ears and automatically pause when removed.

Get them for $119.99 (originally $129.99).
3
AirPods with wireless charging case (20% off)
Target
The wireless charging case holds enough power for more than 24 hours of listening time over multiple charges.

Get it for $159.99 (regularly $199.99).
2
Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones (49% off)
Target
Take calls and control music from the on-ear controls of these Beats Studio3 headphones, which also come with an Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity and battery efficiency. When the battery is low, just 10 minutes of charging will supply three hours of play. Real-time audio calibration powers the sound through the soft cups.

Get it in sand dune, gray, matte black or forest green for $179.99 (originally $349.99).
1
JBL Tune 215 true wireless headphones (57% off)
Target
Kiss cords goodbye with these earbuds that are more than half off. JBL's Dual Connect feature means you can listen to music or make phone calls with either or both buds, and you can even charge one bud while using the other.

Get it for $29.99 (originally $69.99).
