Apple AirPods Pro Are 24% At 3 Major Retailers For A Short Time

If you’re unfamiliar with the famed Apple headphone technology, know these sweat-resistant earbuds are Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro. They offer up to two times more active noise canceling than the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs.
Apple also ensured a more comfortable and immersive sound experience this time around thanks to customizable tapered silicone ear tips and EQ technology that automatically tunes music to ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around the listener.
