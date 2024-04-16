Shoppingsalesheadphonesairpods

Apple AirPods Pro Are 24% At 3 Major Retailers For A Short Time

These highly-reviewed earbuds are on sale at Target, Walmart and Amazon for less than $200.
The second generation of Apple AirPod Pros are on sale at three different retailers.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If you’re still late to the AirPod game or need to replace an old pair, right now, you can snag a pair of Apple’s fan-favorite second generation AirPods Pro for 24% off at three of shopping’s largest major retailers.

$189.99 at Target (originally $249)
$189.99 at Amazon (originally $249)
$189.99 at Walmart (originally $249)

If you’re unfamiliar with the famed Apple headphone technology, know these sweat-resistant earbuds are Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro. They offer up to two times more active noise canceling than the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs.

Apple also ensured a more comfortable and immersive sound experience this time around thanks to customizable tapered silicone ear tips and EQ technology that automatically tunes music to ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around the listener.

Keep in mind that we’re not entirely sure for how long this sale will last, so this might be your final day to grab these AirPods at a discount.

