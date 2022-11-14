“I’ve tried a lot of pod and over the head gear for longs hours of work. For whatever reason, these sit in my ear most comfortably. I actually hate noise cancelling features because I like hearing what’s going on around me. Much better than holding a handheld to my ear like the “old” days!” — Chris

“My oldest niece had been asking for airpods forever! She has beats, but she doesn’t want big headphones on. I finally surprised her for her 12th birthday with them and her face lit up like it was the fourth of July! They were easy for her to connect to her iPhone and she was jamming within seconds! They are very comfortable and have great sound quality. It’s also great to have the little pod to charge them in and keep them from getting lost. I’m definitely Uncle of the year for this gift!” — Ctowndrama

“I bought these AirPods for my husband for Christmas. He has used them while doing projects around the house. He says sound quality is great, and he hasn’t had to charge them yet. He really likes them.” — Sherry