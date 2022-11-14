Apple AirPods Are On Sale Right Now On Amazon

Get the super popular second-generation AirPods for just $119 for a limited time.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63726152e4b09d758bda0025%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods (second generation)" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63726152e4b09d758bda0025" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63726152e4b09d758bda0025%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirPods (second generation)</a>
Amazon
Apple AirPods (second generation)

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, right now you can get tons of early discounts on your favorite products and holiday gifts, including Apple’s workout-friendly second generation AirPods that are are currently 25% off on Amazon.

With the second generation AirPods, you (or the person you’re buying them for) can enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the included compact charging case. You can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.”

$119 at Amazon (originally $159)

And if you need to know how well these earbuds really work, check out these glowing reviews from people who have them:

“I’ve tried a lot of pod and over the head gear for longs hours of work. For whatever reason, these sit in my ear most comfortably. I actually hate noise cancelling features because I like hearing what’s going on around me. Much better than holding a handheld to my ear like the “old” days!” — Chris

“My oldest niece had been asking for airpods forever! She has beats, but she doesn’t want big headphones on. I finally surprised her for her 12th birthday with them and her face lit up like it was the fourth of July! They were easy for her to connect to her iPhone and she was jamming within seconds! They are very comfortable and have great sound quality. It’s also great to have the little pod to charge them in and keep them from getting lost. I’m definitely Uncle of the year for this gift!” — Ctowndrama

“I bought these AirPods for my husband for Christmas. He has used them while doing projects around the house. He says sound quality is great, and he hasn’t had to charge them yet. He really likes them.” — Sherry

The Amazon sale could end at any time, so if you’ve been putting off holiday shopping, it’s a good time to snag a pair or two for your loved ones without having to pay full price.

