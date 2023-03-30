Relationshipsfamily and relationships travel

So Your Friend Asks You To Pick Them Up From The Airport. Are You Annoyed?

Should friends reach out for a ride or just Uber? On social media, there's no shortage of debates on the ethics of airport pickups.

Senior Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost

When it comes to the airport pickup etiquette, everyone has an opinion.
Thomas Barwick via Getty Images
When it comes to the airport pickup etiquette, everyone has an opinion.

Think back to the last time you were asked to pick up a friend at the airport. Did you:

A.) Jump at the chance to help. That’s what friends are for!

B.) Die a little inside and wonder why they can’t get an Uber or a taxi. An airport pickup? You’re not a masochist.

If you have strong opinions either way, you’re hardly alone. Over the last month or so, a fierce debate has been raging on social media over the ethics of picking up friends from the airport in the age of ride-shares.

The online debate reached a fever pitch last month when tech investor Codie Sanchez shared a photo of a text conversation she’d had with friends about the topic.

The tweet included a screenshot of Sanchez’s friend Kim Kaupe’s Instagram story, wherein Kaupe talked about how picking up friends at the airport shows you prioritize them. Unless she “absolutely can’t,” Kaupe wrote that she always tries to be there at arrivals.

Sanchez firmly disagreed: “As an adult, don’t ask your friends to pick you up from the airport. Use Uber, save a friendship,” she said in her tweet, which has racked up over 25.5 million views.

Twitter being Twitter, lots of folks had very strong opinions about Sanchez’s hot take.

“If you think you’re too busy or too cool to pick up/drop off your friends from the airport, you either aren’t really friends with them, or you need to realign your priorities in life,” one man said. (“Dude have you been to LAX,” a traffic-vexed Angeleno asked him in reply.)

Some said the preference for Ubering was a generational thing: “I think this is mostly a thing with younger people,” one man said. “My age group did/does this. I think somewhere, this all got lost in translation after us.”

Others thought the debate spoke to how, culturally, we’ve become too invested in individualism and handling everything ourselves.

“We miss out on key parts of community/friendship when we are constantly worried about inconveniencing each other,” one woman said.

Some on Twitter agreed with Codie Sanchez, arguing for personal responsibility: when you organize a trip, that includes paying for your arrival and pickup.
Renata Angerami via Getty Images
Some on Twitter agreed with Codie Sanchez, arguing for personal responsibility: when you organize a trip, that includes paying for your arrival and pickup.

Some agreed with Sanchez, arguing for personal responsibility: When you organize a trip, that includes paying for your arrival and pickup.

“I’d never have my friend wake up at 4 a.m., drive to my house, pick me up, drive me to the airport, then have them drive home,” one person tweeted. “I’ll pay the $30 Uber fee and let them sleep in.”

Another man tweeted that he won’t even pick up his family. ″Even immediate family, unless [they’re] flying for the first or second time in their lives, should take a cab,” he said.

In an email interview with HuffPost, Sanchez was more bemused than taken aback by the response to her tweet.

“Do you ever wonder if people like to feel offended so they can feel important?” she said before joking. “I reserve airport pickups for my parents… like an adult.”

Etiquette experts have some thoughts, too.

Etiquette experts said there’s no one correct course of action here, but it shouldn’t be a friendship-ending prospect if you can’t pick up a friend, as some in the Twitter thread implied.

“Flights are often at inconvenient times for anyone other than you. You have to be understanding if you ask, and it’s an inconvenience,” said Diane Gottsman, the author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life” and founder of The Protocol School of Texas.

Gottsman agreed with the guy on Twitter who said pickups should ultimately be the travelers’ responsibility.

“Adults should know that part of your trip requires booking hotels, going to the bank, being prepared to tip with cash and finding your own way to the airport and back,” Gottsman said.

Any offer to pick you up or drop you off by a friend should be considered icing on the cake, Gottsman said. (Though you may feel more personally responsible if the person travels to see you.)

Needless to say, people are generally more accommodating to family, especially young children and older adults. (You might not be a bad friend, but you categorically are a bad granddaughter if you leave your Luddite grandma Gladys sitting at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, struggling to figure out how to navigate Lyft.)

“You want to make sure older family members have gotten off without a hitch, especially if they have an early morning flight and you live close by,” Gottsman said.

You'll probably want to pick up any kids or older members of your family.
RyanJLane via Getty Images
You'll probably want to pick up any kids or older members of your family.

Airport location and traffic times also figure heavily into this discussion, said Nick Leighton, an etiquette expert and host of the weekly comedy podcast “Were You Raised By Wolves?”

“Not all airport pickups are created equal: A summer Saturday afternoon drop-off at the Laramie Regional Airport is very different than a 5 p.m.-the-day-before-Thanksgiving drop-off at Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta,” he told HuffPost.

Overall, Gottsman and Leighton agreed that airport pickups are a courtesy rather than an obligation. So appreciate any offers but don’t drag your friend over the coals if they don’t volunteer.

As an etiquette expert, Leighton is just happy people are tapping into their inner Emily Post and discussing topics like this.

“Etiquette is all about being mindful of other people, and I think any debate that gets people thinking about kindness, consideration, and empathy is a good one,” he said.

As for him, though, he’ll just call a taxi the next time he needs an airport pickup.

“I also don’t ask friends to help me move or paint my apartment,” he said. “Some things are best left to professionals.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Does Blinking A Lot Mean You’re Lying?

Wellness

6 Common Phrases You May Not Realize Are Actually Fat-Shaming

Home & Living

A New Viral Scam Call Is Really Terrifying People. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here’s What It Does.

Style & Beauty

These Size-Flexible Clothing Brands Go Up And Down In Size When You Do

Travel

The Best National Parks To Visit In The Spring

Shopping

These Are Useful Things To Have For Any Older Person Living Alone

Parenting

These Are Early Warning Signs That Your Child May Have Dyslexia

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Shopping

Give Your Wardrobe A Refresh During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Shopping

Get Up To $300 Off Select Shark Vacuums And Appliances At Walmart Right Now

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Spring's Trendiest Shoe Is Surprisingly Wearable. We Found Options At Every Budget.

Shopping

33 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

Food & Drink

At The 'Sports Bra' Bar, It's All Women's Sports, All The Time

Shopping

6 Products That Can Help Back Pain If You're Sitting At A Desk All Day

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Parenting

27 Hilarious Realities Of Raising A Teenager

Travel

23 Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Older Adults, According To Podiatrists

Shopping

45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

A 2019 Horror Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Do You Need Another COVID Booster? Here's What Experts Say.

Style & Beauty

How Often Do You REALLY Need To Wash Your Clothes?

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

This Patio Furniture From Walmart Looks Unexpectedly High-End

Shopping

26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

Wellness

For Those With Eating Disorders, Ozempic Can Be A Triggering Nightmare

Shopping

These Popular Headphones Are Less Than $50 At Walmart

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Relationships

It's Not Just You: Making Friends After 60 Is Really Hard

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

My Favorite Camping Tent Is 50% Off For A Very Limited Time

Parenting

6 Things Parents Of Kids With ADHD Need To Understand