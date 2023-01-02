What's Hot

After Over A Decade Of Marriage, My Husband Died. Now I'm Dating For The First Time At 39.

Democrat Katie Hobbs Takes Office As Arizona Governor

Tens Of Thousands View Benedict XVI's Body At Vatican

Roger Stone Has At Least One Good Thing To Say About Joe Biden

Ohio To Pete Rose: You Can Bet On The Cincinnati Reds Now

Trump: GOP Midterm Fail 'Wasn't My Fault'

Ukraine Takes Down Russian Drones Headed For Kyiv As Attacks Continue: Officials

Fans Mourn Pelé At Public Viewing In Brazil Stadium

Israeli Army Kills 2 Palestinians In Occupied West Bank Confrontation

Trump Dodges Jan. 6 Question, Boasts Of Polls At Mar-A-Lago Party

Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

Jan. 6 'Disqualifies' Trump From Office, Says GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson

U.S. News
Air travelAmerican AirlinesMontgomery, Alabama

Airport Worker Killed By Being 'Ingested Into The Engine' Of Plane

The employee of Piedmont Airlines, a regional carrier owned by American Airlines, died in an incident involving a parked aircraft at an Alabama airport.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

A ground crew worker at a regional Alabama airport was killed on Saturday by being sucked into the engine of a parked plane.

The person, whose name has not been released, was “ingested into the engine” of an aircraft at Montgomery Regional Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board told Insider.

The airplane, an Embraer 170, was parked at the gate with its engine running after arriving from Dallas. The flight had been operated by Envoy Air, which is a subsidiary of American Airlines. The person who died was an employee of Piedmont Airlines, a regional airline also owned by American Airlines.

A file photo of engineers inspecting the engine cowling of a prototype Embraer 170. An Embraer 170 was the type of aircraft involved in the fatal accident in Montgomery, Alabama.
A file photo of engineers inspecting the engine cowling of a prototype Embraer 170. An Embraer 170 was the type of aircraft involved in the fatal accident in Montgomery, Alabama.
aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

“We are devastated by the accident,” American Airlines said in a statement to Fox Chattanooga, adding, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members.”

Montgomery Regional Airport said in its own statement that it was “saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hilary Hanson - Assignment editor, HuffPost

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community