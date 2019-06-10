HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Cutting the cord extends beyond ditching cable accounts and swapping phone chargers for charging pads. Today, you’re out of the zeitgeist if even your headphones still have a cord.

If you’re feeling inferior because you’re still relying on tangle-prone wired headphones but you don’t want to dish out a lot for a fancy pair, the AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are the affordable answer you’ve been waiting for.

These small-but-mighty earbuds deliver crisp treble and rich bass without costing an arm and a leg. They’re small enough to pop in during your commute and comfortable enough to wear during your favorite high-energy playlist at the gym.

These earbuds let you stay on trend without emptying your wallet. They cost about one-fifth of what a pair of AirPods would set you back, and they have a similar sleek style. Plus, they last for four hours on a single charge and come with a charging case that gets you an extra 10 hours of battery life.

AirTaps Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case - $31.99



AirTaps True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case: 2-Pack - $59.99



AirTaps True Wireless Earbuds with Water-Resistance - $39



