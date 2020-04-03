Aisha Tyler Hilariously Describes Dating Sam Rockwell In High School

Aisha Tyler wasn’t afraid to dish a little on her high school romance with Oscar winner Sam Rockwell. (See the video above.)

The former “Criminal Minds” star and “The Talk” host noted that they dated for a while, back in the day.

“Sam was super cool in high school,” Tyler told host Lilly Singh Thursday on a newly aired episode of “A Little Late” that was taped before the coronavirus outbreak. “Sam was like James Dean. He’s the kind of guy that wore like a full-length trench coat in like July.”

Tyler said she was 6 feet tall, even then, and recalled posing for a photo with Rockwell, who “was a lot shorter than me.” She said she leaned sideways like an “A” to equalize their height, and demonstrated the move with fellow guest Rob Huebel.

“Sam, you’re so awesome,” Tyler said. “You seem a lot taller now that you’re rich and famous.”

Tyler previously told Paste magazine that she “fell in love” with Rockwell when the two attended the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts.

YouTube/Getty Aisha Tyler, Sam Rockwell