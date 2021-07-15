AJ McLean Says Last Heartbreaking Interaction He Had With Britney Spears 'Wasn't Her'

McLean explained that he was buying cupcakes for a birthday party for one of his daughter’s friends when he spotted Spears: “I went in, she was there, she looked right at me and I was like, ‘Hey, it’s AJ.’ And she just kind of had this glass face. Like, she just didn’t know who was there. It took her a minute. And then she realized it was me, and we hugged and we talked for a brief moment, but I could just see that this wasn’t her. Like, I’m not looking at the person I knew from years and years ago.”

He added that he doesn’t think the conservatorship is “fair” or “right,” and added: “Free Britney!”

Previously, McLean has been vocal about backing Spears and showing support for her on various forms of social media. On TikTok, McLean told fans, “This shit has gone on long enough! Let my girl live her life And be free to be who she is!”