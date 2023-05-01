“AKA” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Released on April 28, the gritty French action film follows a special ops agent who goes undercover to infiltrate a crime syndicate and forges a bond with the boss’ son. “AKA” has received mixed reviews, with many noting its brutal violence.

The second most popular movie of the moment is “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” a musical biopic about the icon’s early life and rise to superstardom. Starring Naomi Ackie as the titular Whitney Houston, the movie joined Netflix on April 22 after a theatrical run in December.

An original Netflix rom-com also made the ranking. Released on April 21, “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” stars Rachael Leigh Cook as a travel industry professional who visits Vietnam and falls for her tour guide, played by Scott Ly.

The majority of the other titles in the top 10 are family-friendly flicks, including animated movies like “Sing 2” and “Shark Tale,” as well as the live-action ’90s classic “Matilda.”

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below.

