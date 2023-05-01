Home & LivingMoviesNetflixstreamline

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'AKA'

A musical biopic and several animated hits are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“AKA” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Released on April 28, the gritty French action film follows a special ops agent who goes undercover to infiltrate a crime syndicate and forges a bond with the boss’ son. “AKA” has received mixed reviews, with many noting its brutal violence.

The second most popular movie of the moment is “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” a musical biopic about the icon’s early life and rise to superstardom. Starring Naomi Ackie as the titular Whitney Houston, the movie joined Netflix on April 22 after a theatrical run in December.

"AKA" on Netflix.
Netflix
"AKA" on Netflix.

An original Netflix rom-com also made the ranking. Released on April 21, “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” stars Rachael Leigh Cook as a travel industry professional who visits Vietnam and falls for her tour guide, played by Scott Ly.

The majority of the other titles in the top 10 are family-friendly flicks, including animated movies like “Sing 2” and “Shark Tale,” as well as the live-action ’90s classic “Matilda.”

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Shark Tale”

9. “Shrek Forever After”

8. “Matilda”

7. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

6. “Murder Mystery 2”

5. “Sing 2”

4. “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”

3. “A Tourist’s Guide to Love”

2. “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

1. “AKA”

