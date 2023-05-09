What's Hot

SportsMLBmajor league baseballDetroit Tigers

OMG: Tigers' Player Gets Caught Stealing In The Most Painful Way Possible

Try not to flinch when watching this.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Outfielder Akil Baddoo of the Detroit Tigers got caught stealing on Monday on what was anything but a routine play.

Instead of being merely tagged out, Baddoo suffered the painful indignity of taking the ball off his crotch first. The ball bounced from his privates and into the glove of Cleveland Guardians’ second baseman Andrés Giménez, who applied the tag.

Check out the footage... and try not to flinch during the slow-mo replay:

Baddoo may have gotten the last laugh, however, as the Tigers beat the Guardians, 6-2.

MLBmajor league baseballDetroit Tigerscleveland guardians
