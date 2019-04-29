ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Makes First Video Appearance In 5 Years

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group has appeared for the first time in 5 years in a video released by the extremist group’s propaganda arm.

The video released by Al-Furqan on Monday shows Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appearing with a bushy grey and red beard, wearing a black robe with a beige vest and seated on the floor with what appears to be a machine gun propped up next to him.

It is his first video appearance since he delivered a sermon at the al-Nuri mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014.