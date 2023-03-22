What's Hot

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Al Franken Reveals Exactly Why The News Is 'Pointless'

The former U.S. senator is joined by "Daily Show" correspondent Desi Lydic for a stunning reality check about the scope of one key issue.
Daily Show” guest host Al Franken devoted a large segment of his Tuesday night monologue to the one item in the news that “makes all the other stories kind of pointless.”

“According to the U.N., we’re all going to die,” he said, referring to a grim new report that climate change is advancing and that the planet is likely to reach an alarming threshold within the next decade.

Franken ― a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and cast member and former Democratic senator from Minnesota ― saw some dark humor in the moment for people his age.

“A shout-out to my baby boomers: Feels like we got the last chopper out of Saigon, doesn’t it?” he joked.

He said the next U.N. report shouldn’t just list overall goals but “call out people individually” to shame them into action.

“It should say, ’Gary, stop driving your car so much. You don’t need to visit your wife’s grave every day. She’s not keeping track,” he said.

Franken turned to “Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic, who claimed to be reporting from a very rosy future, where the worst consequences had been avoided.

Then she came back to 2023 with a blunt reality check:

